Former FC Halifax Town loanee David Brooks announces he is now free from cancer after successful treatment

David Brooks

Welsh international Brooks, who plays for Championship side Bournemouth, was diagnosed with cancer last October but released a statement on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday) saying he is now looking forward to resuming his football career.

"I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free," Brooks said.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times."