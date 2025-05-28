Former Halifax midfielder Evans completes move to Harrogate Town
Evans’ departure from Halifax was announced yesterday, with the midfielder out of contract at the club this summer.
He follows Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin in leaving Halifax since the end of the season, who are also now in League Two with Barnet.
On joining the club, Evans said: “I’ve loved my time at Halifax and have a lot of respect for the manager and players there, but as a young ambitious player I want to be playing in the EFL and the aim now is to come and prove myself at an established club.“
