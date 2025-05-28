Former Halifax midfielder Evans completes move to Harrogate Town

Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jack Evans has joined League Two side Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans’ departure from Halifax was announced yesterday, with the midfielder out of contract at the club this summer.

He follows Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin in leaving Halifax since the end of the season, who are also now in League Two with Barnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On joining the club, Evans said: “I’ve loved my time at Halifax and have a lot of respect for the manager and players there, but as a young ambitious player I want to be playing in the EFL and the aim now is to come and prove myself at an established club.“