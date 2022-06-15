Former Shaymen skipper Maher joins newly-promoted Grimsby Town

Maher left The Shay this summer after four-and-a-half years at the club, which he captained last season.

He has signed a two-year deal with The Mariners, who won the National League play-offs by beating Solihull in the final.

Speaking to the Grimsby Town website, Maher said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here. It’s been four and a half years coming, getting back into the Football League. I have spoken to the manager about his intentions and ambitions for next season and it was a no-brainer, we got it over the line very quickly, quicker than I expected!

Niall Maher. Photo: Marcus Branston

“I am a ball-playing centre-half. I am very comfortable in possession, I don’t mind defending because that’s my first and foremost job! The fans are going to expect a ball-playing centre-half who is aggressive and can get around the pitch quick and a player with a lot of confidence”.

"I have had opportunities in the past to play in the Football League, but I don’t think it has ever been the right move and after playing against Grimsby last season, the fanbase, the attractive style of play, they always made it a difficult game.