Former Shaymen skipper Maher joins newly-promoted Grimsby Town

Maher left The Shay this summer after four-and-a-half years at the club, which he captained last season.
He has signed a two-year deal with The Mariners, who won the National League play-offs by beating Solihull in the final.
Speaking to the Grimsby Town website, Maher said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here. It’s been four and a half years coming, getting back into the Football League. I have spoken to the manager about his intentions and ambitions for next season and it was a no-brainer, we got it over the line very quickly, quicker than I expected!
“I am a ball-playing centre-half. I am very comfortable in possession, I don’t mind defending because that’s my first and foremost job! The fans are going to expect a ball-playing centre-half who is aggressive and can get around the pitch quick and a player with a lot of confidence”.
"I have had opportunities in the past to play in the Football League, but I don’t think it has ever been the right move and after playing against Grimsby last season, the fanbase, the attractive style of play, they always made it a difficult game.
“Obviously seeing the success they had in the Play-offs kind of spurred me on, we both have had successful seasons, me personally and Grimsby Town as a club, so when I spoke to the manager, I kind of said what my ambitions and goals were and we were the same, so it was an absolute no brainer to come here. I want to get my feet under the table here, stamp my authority down on what I can do and how I can help the team and then whether the manager picks me straight away, I will be giving 110% at all times and I cannot wait to build a strong relationship with everyone here.”