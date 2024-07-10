Former Town defender joins National League North side
Former Halifax defender Jordan Keane has joined National League North side Southport.
Keane left The Shaymen this summer after two seasons at the club, having joined from Stockport in summer 2022.
He will play with former Stockport and Halifax team-mate Sam Minihan, who is also at Southport.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.