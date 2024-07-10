Former Town defender joins National League North side

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Jul 2024, 18:08 BST
Former Halifax defender Jordan Keane has joined National League North side Southport.

Keane left The Shaymen this summer after two seasons at the club, having joined from Stockport in summer 2022.

He will play with former Stockport and Halifax team-mate Sam Minihan, who is also at Southport.

