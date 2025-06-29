Forward Kawa becomes Shaymen's fifth signing of the summer

Attacker David Kawa has been become FC Halifax Town’s fifth signing of the summer.

Kawa spent last season at Aveley FC in the National League South, scoring 11 times in 33 league games.

Before that, the 21-year-old was at Peterborough United, who he joined for an undisclosed fee having impressed while at Sevenoaks Town in the Isthmian South East Division for the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Kawa, who started his career at AFC Wimbledon, joins fellow new signings Cody Johnson, Dylan Crowe, Will Hugill and AJ Warburton at Halifax since new manager Adam Lakeland’s appointment.