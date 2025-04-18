Galvin's goal helps Halifax to first win in seven at AFC Fylde

Mill Farm

Ryan Galvin's goal saw FC Halifax Town register their first win in seven games as they beat AFC Fylde 1-0.

After a depressing defeat against Maidenhead last time, this was much more like it from The Shaymen, who kicked off their crucial Bank Holiday double-header in good shape with a thoroughly deserved victory.

The win relegated Fylde, who were dreadful, but more importantly for Halifax, hopefully gets them back on track in their play-off push and has established a six-point cushion to eighth place with three games left.

Tom Pugh, playing in a more advanced midfield role, had an early effort on target from range, which set the tone for a dominant half.

Soon afterwards, Jamie Cooke, playing at right wing-back, met Angelo Cappello's cross from the left after a flowing move, but his effort was blocked.

If Town faced a team in Maidenhead last time out who were still fighting their fate, it was a different story here: Fylde looked like a team already relegated, regardless of the result.

Town were finding it relatively easy to play through them, and did so repeatedly, with Flo Hoti, along with Jack Jenkins, dictating play in a deeper role.

Angelo Cappello was Town's best outlet, and having been found in space yet again, picked out Daniel Nkrumah 20 minutes in, but the Middlesborugh loanee couldn't convert the chance at the far post.

Cappello himself then went close with a low shot just wide; it wasn't long before his marker Max Bardell was taken off as an act of mercy.

It wasn't long either until Halifax, inevitably, went ahead when Hoti's free kick was headed back across goal by Adam Senior, leaving Galvin with an easy chance two yards out for his second goal in three games.

Luca Thomas, Halifax's only change from Maidenhead, could have easily added a second by half-time, seeing one shot blocked from close range and another come back off the post, before Hoti's free-kick was parried by Ben Winterbottom.

If there was an air of resignation about Fylde and their fans, then the strong Town contingent seemed to be having a bit of belief restored by their team's improved performance.

Thomas smashed a shot against the underside of the bar a few minutes after half-time.

Cappello was still causing problems down the left, although he was booked for diving rather than being given a penalty ten minutes after the restart.

Pugh fired over from the edge of the box and Cooke had a fiercely-struck free-kick tipped away as Fylde continued to sink into the National League North without trace, offering nothing in attack.

They were exactly the opposition Town needed after the recent winless run - severely lacking in confidence, quality or cohesion - helping The Shaymen to wrestle back a bit of all three.

The Shaymen seemed to be taking their foot off the gas towards the end though, and had a huge let off when substitute Charlie Jolley failed to convert Owen Evans' cross from close range ten minutes from time.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Davis, Bardell (Riley 33), Whelan, McFayden (Jolley 57), Mitchell, Hugill, Evans (Ormerod 80), Haughton, Massey (Boatswain 62), Ustabasi (Sassi 46). Subs not used: Clark, Long.

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 1

Halifax: Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Galvin, Pugh (Leigh 73), Jenkins, Hoti (Tarima 86), Cappello (Sutcliffe 84), Nkrumah (Eze 89), Cooke, Thomas (Emmerson 76). Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro.

Scorer: Galvin (28)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 4

Referee: Peter Wright

Attendance: 1,733

Town man of the match: Toss up between Cappello and Hoti, but I'll plump for Hoti, who adapted really well to a deeper role and was hugely influential throughout.