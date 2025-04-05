Galvin's late goal earns Shaymen a point at Eastleigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Galvin's late goal earned FC Halifax Town a point as they drew 1-1 at Eastleigh.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Maguire penalty looked to have condemned Town to another defeat, but just before Halifax's run without a goal reached eight hours, Galvin rose highest to head in a corner in the last minute of normal time.

Town's cushion to eighth place is now four points with five left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another game, and yet more names have been added to the arm's length list of absentees from the Town squad, which cannot be ignored or underestimated when assessing performances and results.

Silverlake Stadium

This is now a much younger, inexperienced and patched-up side, and is having to re-establish the momentum that was there before the injuries piled up.

They were lucky to get a point here - Eastleigh should have had the win wrapped up before Galvin's goal - but maybe Town deserve a moment like that after all they've been through and the number of players they've been deprived of..

It's still five league games without a win for Halifax for the first time since the start of Chris Milington's reign, but they kept going, didn't give up, and got something to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastleigh set the more effective tone in the early stages, with three shots off target in the first 15 minutes, the best chance being for Nathan Tshikuna at a corner, but he blazed over.

Both teams had some decent passages of play - amazing what a nice pitch can do - without really stretching the other at the back.

Angelo Cappello got in some brilliant positions down the left flank but either didn't make the most of them himself or didn't have team-mates in the right place to meet his crosses.

After a Tyrese Shade long throw into the box, Jack Jenkins was adjudged to have fouled Eastleigh skipper Jake Taylor, but Taylor then had his penalty saved by Toby Savin before Shade put the rebound wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts then hit the frame of the goal with an innocuous looking cross from the left before Halifax had another lucky espace when Galvin lost possession having run across the pitch on the ball 25 yards out, and Tshikuna cracked a shot off the bar.

Adam Senior was The Shaymen's stand-out player, doing more than anyone to keep Eastleigh at bay, especially from Shade's long throws, where the home side theatened more than in open play.

Town's only shot of the first-half was Luca Thomas' wayward effort from outside the box, as the clock ticked to over seven hours since their last goal, and didn't really look like stopping soon.

And the half ended on a sour note with yet another injury, this time to Florent Hoti, which pushed the number of players unavailable to Chris Millington up to 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax were somehow unscathed again a few minutes after the interval when Maguire inexplicably failed to even hit the target less than ten yards out after Shade's clever flick on.

But he didn't make the same mistake twice when he fired home from the spot after Eastleigh were awarded another penalty, which was much more hotly-disputed than the first.

Daniel Nkrumah, Dubem Eze and Jamie Cooke all came off the bench in an attempt to pep things up for Town.

But the visitors simply weren't showing enough quality or composure in possession to carve out any chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastleigh weren't exactly dominating the game or threatening a cricket score, but their lead wasn't being tested.

Halifax increasingly relied on long balls to force something, but got nothing from Eastleigh's back line, who were grateful to regain possession.

But out of nothing, a Town free kick led to a corner, from which Galvin headed in and ended the goal drought.

Zak Emmerson could have won it with the last kick but curled a shot just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Brindley (Hodson 66), Fernandez, Francillette, Panter, Boutin, Close, Maguire, Taylor (Waruih 90), Shade, Tshikuna. Subs not used: Scott, McCallum, Semenyo, Ryan, Underhill.

Scorer: Maguire (61 pen)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Halifax: Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Adetoro (Nkrumah 69), Galvin, Jenkins, Pugh (Cooke 61), Thomas (Eze 61), Hoti (Tarima 44), Cappello, Emmerson. Subs not used: Ford, Hayes-Green, Sutcliffe.

Scorer: Galvin (89)

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 4

Attendance: 2,161 (124 away)

Referee: Greg Rollason

Town man of the match: Adam Senior. The captain led by example with an excellent performance, alert to everything, full of hunger and desire to win his duels.