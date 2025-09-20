Live

Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

14:38 BST

Stat

Both teams have only kept one clean sheet in the league so far this season

14:13 BST

19

So Town put their incredible 19 game unbeaten record against Gateshead on the line, a run that stretches back to the year 2000. There have been some memorable matches in that time, and some dreadful ones. This could go either way today I reckon

14:09 BST

Town

Adetoro back from suspension on the bench. Bray for Hugill is Town's only change, presumably with Hmami moving into the no 10 role

14:08 BST

Shaymen

Johnson, Crowe, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, C Johnson, Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami, Kawa, Devonport.

Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Hugill, Latty-Fairweather, Jenkins, Cooke, Harris.

14:04 BST

14:00 BST

Game on

After a pitch inspection at Gateshead, it appears we’re game on. Not officially confirmed but it seems that way

11:16 BST

Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Gateshead.

