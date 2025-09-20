Gateshead v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Stat
Both teams have only kept one clean sheet in the league so far this season
So Town put their incredible 19 game unbeaten record against Gateshead on the line, a run that stretches back to the year 2000. There have been some memorable matches in that time, and some dreadful ones. This could go either way today I reckon
Town
Adetoro back from suspension on the bench. Bray for Hugill is Town's only change, presumably with Hmami moving into the no 10 role
Shaymen
Johnson, Crowe, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, C Johnson, Turner-Cooke, Bray, Hmami, Kawa, Devonport.
Subs: Ford, Adetoro, Hugill, Latty-Fairweather, Jenkins, Cooke, Harris.
Game on
After a pitch inspection at Gateshead, it appears we’re game on. Not officially confirmed but it seems that way
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Gateshead.