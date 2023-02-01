Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Forward Fidel O'Rourke became Town's latest loan signing today (Wednesday), adding to the additions of winger Max Wright on loan, midfielder Louis White on a permanent deal and defender Adam Senior on loan.

On his latest recruit O'Rourke from the Liverpool youth set-up, Millington said: "He's spent the majority of his time coming through at Liverpool as a number nine but he's got the flexibility to be able to play anywhere in those front four positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's scored goals from all positions but with us he'll probably play more often than not off the main striker.

"He's an exciting young player who's got an excellent development pathway behind him through his academy life and he's experienced first-team football in the Welsh Prem.

"We think he'll add pace, energy and stretch teams for us, so we're excited to bring him in."

On how the deal came about, Millington said: "Contacts at Liverpool, we were talking about who they had and who they would allow out.

"We know a few of their players who we'd have liked to have brought in and Fidel was one who the staff thought would be a good fit for us and we would be a good fit for him."

On Harrogate loanee Wright, the Town boss said: "He's exciting, he needs to shake off the bad luck he's had with various different injuries in the last couple of seasons.

"He's quick, he's energetic, he's lively, he'll look to face players up and run at them when he's got the ball at his feet and when he doesn't he'll be looking to stretch them in-behind.

"I think he'll be a really exciting addition for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millington added: "With injuries and players missing, we're missing players who offer us goalscoring opportunities.

"We're also missing a couple of players who offer us that increased energy level in the middle areas of the pitch.

"So we needed to replace that in the event that they're not due back in the short-term.

"We've got such a hectic schedule coming up, so goals and energy going forward are the main things we felt we needed to add to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They won't shirk the work-rate and their out-of-possession duties either these lads, so I think we've done alright with them."

When asked whether the signings had been made with a specific system in mind, Millington said: "We've rolled out the 3-4-3 in recent games and that's something we know gives us that defensive security a little bit more.

"But we're familiar with and we like the 4-3-3 as well.

"All these players fit neatly into both of those systems."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who has headed out of the club is forward Yamen Osawe.

"We didn't get to the point we wanted to get to with him," said the Town boss.

"Anyone who's seen him play even in the few minutes he has had for us has witnessed the quality and potential the lad's got and the danger he can cause.

"But down to a mixture of reasons we've just not been able to get that consistency of pitch time out of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need every member of the squad to be able to contribute on a consistent basis because we've lost so many players to injury and illness, so everybody's got to be in a position where they can step in and contribute when required.

"That wasn't the case unfortunately, so it was just a good time to shake hands and move on."

On whether any possible further signings are in the pipeline, Millington said: "Possibly yeah. We were very light in the FA Trophy game because of injuries and illnesses and what have you.

"We'll sit down as a staff tomorrow morning and really start to look at what cover we've got in what areas and what the options are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always wanted to have two good options in each position, and we want to make sure that's the case.

"We're constantly speaking to the chairman about areas we might need a bit more help in.

"But as we always say, it's got to be the right one because we've not got infinite pots of cash and resources so we've got to make sure that anyone who comes is in a position where they can contribute as and when called upon.

"We've got players who we've been speaking to a lot over the last few weeks but the urgency on those has died down a bit now, especially with having Max and Fidel come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we won't be rushing in to make any more additions at the moment unless we know they're absolutely going to come and help us immediately."

Millington says attacking midfielder Jamie Cooke is set to be out injured for "a number of weeks", while Angelo Capello will also be out, having played with an injured foot at Harrow.

"He had a scan yesterday so we're waiting to hear back on that," Millington said on Cooke.

"Capello could do with two or three weeks to settle his foot down in an ideal world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He played through the injury and was strapped up and went out and did a job for us, but that's something we want to try and avoid because it doesn't allow the injury to heal and it means we have a player who's not 100 per cent fit playing.

"So we want to try and give him the time to heal and come back firing."

Defender Jesse Debrah is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Oldham having missed Tuesday's game at Harrow.

"It's been a challenging 48 hours in the sense that there was some interest in the lad and it's a very difficult time when you're a young, ambitious man who's got different forces pulling in different directions," said Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're delighted he's still with us and we hope he'll have a massive contribution on what we do for the rest of the season."

Debrah is one of several Town players out of contract in the summer, and Millington says discussions with those players will now be prioritised following the closure of the transfer window.

"Incremental progress, the chairman's got all the details and had his input but nothing's been put to any of the players yet," he said.