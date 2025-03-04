Goals from Emmerson and Hoti see Town beat Forest Green 2-1 at The Shay

FC Halifax Town produced a gusty and committed performance as they beat Forest Green Rovers 2-1 at The Shay.

This is undoubtedly one of Halifax's best results of the season so far, against one of the National League's big boys and coming after two of Town's key players in Will Smith and Scott High were ruled out for the season.

Florent Hoti got the winner after Zak Emmerson's opener was cancelled out by Kyle McAllister.

Town can never be faulted for effort at the best of times but they trod every inch of mud on the Shay pitch in pursuit of the win.

It's just a shame there weren't that many people here to see it.

Jack Evans set the tone within the first three seconds, against his former club, with a crunching tackle, which led to a chance for Max Wright, one of five changes for Town.

There were also sights of goal for Emmerson and Luca Thomas as Halifax leaped back into action after their week-and-a-bit break.

Their positive start was rewarded when a ball sprayed out to Wright on the right was crossed and found Emmerson on the left of the box, and he produced an excellent finish across goal in off the bar.

There was a real tenacity about The Shaymen, who played with a determination not to be pushed around by their more experienced and expensively-assembled opponents.

And it was working.

Forest Green looked a bit rattled, knocked off - and unable to get into - their stride, second best.

The visitors didn't look comfortable on the ball, passes under no pressure finding no-one, too easily muscled off the ball.

In contrast, every Town player looked like they wanted possession, working hard to get it and trying to play progressively with it.

Every time there was even a hint of a Halifax regain, Forest Green were swarmed and smothered, just like Evans had three seconds in.

The visitors had been as flat as a pancake - today of all days - but did hit the bar from a corner a few minutes before half-time through Joe Quigley.

That was easily as good as it got for them in an otherwise unproductive half.

It could have been even better for Halifax but some promising attacks weren't made the most of.

One-nil wasn't looking a long-term scoreline in the contest as Forest Green started to threaten more but remained vulnerable, with a goalbound shot brilliantly blocked by Adam Senior at one end before a good save by Fabian Mrozek at the other from Florent Hoti's effort.

Quigley then had Rovers' first effort on target, a tame header, just before the hour mark.

The game was too frantic and possession changed hands too many time for either side to have any control.

It looked too open for Halifax's liking, and so it proved with a terrific finish by McAllister, left footed low across goal out and of Sam Johnson’s reach.

The momentum had shifted, and only a double save from Johnson preventing Rovers completing the turnaround.

But The Shaymen showed more of that fighting spirit by regaining the lead thanks to a good finish by Hoti to prod the ball beyond the keeper after Emmerson’s clever pass to him.

Town's second lead looked more resilient than their first had after the restart, with Halifax protecting it much better, and Forest Green struggling to offer the same threat as before.

Substitute Christian Doidge had a shot flash just off target as the clock ticked 90, but while Town succumbed late on at York last time out, this time they held on for a brilliant win, with Forest Green seeing a man sent off deep into added time.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Arthur, Galvin, Wright (Sutcliffe 68), Jenkins, Evans (Pugh 86), Cappello (Adetoro 65), Thomas (Cooke 65), Hoti (Bray 79), Emmerson. Subs not used: Ford, Leigh.

Scorers: Emmerson (11), Hoti (69)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 6

Corners:2

Forest Green: Mrozek, Robson, Inniss, Osadebe, Harries, McAllister (Fleming 88), McCann (Sercombe 79), Garrick, Bunker (Cardwell 74), May, Quigley (Doidge 77). Subs not used: Long, Tozer, McCormick.

Scorer: McAllister (62)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 11

Corners:11

Referee: Richard Aspinall

Attendance: 1,143 (62 away)

Town man of the match: Honourable mention to Adam Senior, who was superb, but it has to be Jack Evans for a wholehearted, totally committed performance. Again.