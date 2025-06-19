"Good progress is being made" - Shay pitch should be ready for new football season, says Calderdale Council

Calderdale Council say they are confident the new pitch at The Shay will be ready for FC Halifax Town’s upcoming season.

Work on the pitch has been taking place throughout the summer, with an all new hybrid pitch being installed with accompanying sub-structure, including new drainage.

The work means Halifax Panthers will be playing five of their home games at Bradford’s Odsal stadium between June 29 and August 17, returning to The Shay for their game with Widnes on September 7.

FC Halifax Town’s new National League season starts on Saturday, August 9, by which time the council reckons the pitch should be ready.

Work has been going on at The Shay on the new pitch throughout the summer. This was how it looked at the end of last month.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “Work to upgrade the pitch at the Shay Stadium is on track, with good progress being made.

“The old pitch surface has now been fully removed and work has been taking place to rebuild and re-layer the new pitch surface. This has included laser grading to ensure accurate levels. New drainage has been installed and work is underway to install the new surface.

“We’re really pleased with how the work has progressed and we’re confident that it will be finished by the end of the month, with the pitch ready for action for the new football season.”