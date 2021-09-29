Greetland can take over at the top in Halifax AFL if they beat St Columbas

Football:-generic. April1, 2006 BALL. BOOTS

St Columbas, despite sitting next to bottom, have shown they are not out of place in their first season in the top flight with some impressive displays and are sure to make Greetland work hard for a win.

Flying Dutchman gained their first point of the First Division season last week and will be hoping to take something from the meeting with Calder 76 but it will be tough.

Shelf FC are blazing the trail at the top of Division Two with four wins from four outings. They host Warley Rangers who could well be one of the sides pushing Shelf for the title.

St Columbas Res have made a decent start and their game with Thornton CC could be a close affair. With draws in their opening two games Sowerby United Res will be hoping for a first win of the season when they take on Calder 76 Res.

In the West Riding Challenge Cup, Sowerby Bridge face a tough game despite having home advantage. West Yorkshire League side Horsforth St Margaret’s are their visitors who bring with them an impressive record of seven wins from eight games and puts them at the top of their Premier Division.

Shelf United face an easier task with a trip to Yorkshire Amateur League side Drighlington who have yet to win a game this season.

Northowram are not without a chance when they visit Leeds Medics and Dentists.

The West Riding Challenge Trophy has Denholme United hosting Otley Town Thirds and have a big chance of progressing.