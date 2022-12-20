News you can trust since 1853
Guiseley v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy third round tie at Guiseley.

By Tom Scargill
59 minutes ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Guiseley v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Ref

Gareth Rhodes sent off Tom Bradbury in Town’s 3-2 home win over Notts County last season

Guiseley team

Trennery, Boateng, Coker, Ible, Smith, Daly, Whitman, Whelan, Chippendale, Kellett, Chapman. Subs: Haw, Damba, Hartley, Wood, Walker, Qasim.

Zak Dearnley not involved. Cup tied.

Shaymen

Keane replaces Stott in the back three for Town, with Summerfield back in for Spence, who is on the bench. Stott and Senior not involved. Youngster Frankie Sinfield makes the bench. No Osawe.

Town team

Johnson, Arthur, Debrah, Keane, Golden, Summerfield, Gilmour, Capello, Warburton, Cooke, Dierseruvwe. Subs: Scott, Sinfield, Alli, Harker, Hunter, Clarke, Spence

Last time they met

Town drew 1-1 here in March 2018 - Ben Tomlinson scoring

Town team that day - Johnson, Brown, Maher, Duckworth, McManus, Hotte, Collins, Thomson, Hanley, Kosylo, Tomlinson. Subs: Nicholson, Oliver, Hibbs, Denton, Tuton

Head-to-head

Guiseley wins - 4

Draws - 6

Halifax wins - 4

