Guiseley v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy third round tie at Guiseley.
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Trennery, Boateng, Coker, Ible, Smith, Daly, Whitman, Whelan, Chippendale, Kellett, Chapman. Subs: Haw, Damba, Hartley, Wood, Walker, Qasim.
Zak Dearnley not involved. Cup tied.
Keane replaces Stott in the back three for Town, with Summerfield back in for Spence, who is on the bench. Stott and Senior not involved. Youngster Frankie Sinfield makes the bench. No Osawe.
Johnson, Arthur, Debrah, Keane, Golden, Summerfield, Gilmour, Capello, Warburton, Cooke, Dierseruvwe. Subs: Scott, Sinfield, Alli, Harker, Hunter, Clarke, Spence
Town drew 1-1 here in March 2018 - Ben Tomlinson scoring
Town team that day - Johnson, Brown, Maher, Duckworth, McManus, Hotte, Collins, Thomson, Hanley, Kosylo, Tomlinson. Subs: Nicholson, Oliver, Hibbs, Denton, Tuton