Halifax announce the signing of former Hull City centre-back
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of defender Jevon Mills.
The 21-year-old, who has been capped at youth level by the Republic of Ireland, has been on loan in the National League at Solihull and Gateshead.
He has also had loan spells at Falkirk and Bohemians.
Mills came through the youth ranks at Hull and made one senior appearance there before leaving The Tigers this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.