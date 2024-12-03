Halifax beaten by Leeds United under 21s on penalties after 2-2 draw in National League Cup

FC Halifax Town lost their third consecutive National League Cup clash after Leeds United's under 21s beat them on penalties after a 2-2 draw at The Shay.

Town twice battled back from a goal down, with Owen Bray scoring after Rhys Chadwick put Leeds ahead before Adam Senior scored with practically the last kick after Joseph Snowdon had restored Leeds' advantage.

Halifax are still without a win in a cup since lifting the FA Trophy last year, which is a bit of a concern ahead of Basford on Saturday.

This was a lot closer than their last outing in the competition against Middlesbrough, with encouragement there to be taken from the performance, as well as wrinkles to be ironed out.

Leeds played with real fluidity and finesse, producing some delightful touches and flicks going forward.

There was some lovely build-up play as they moved the ball smoothly and sinuously through the Halifax defence early on, with rising star Sam Chambers particularly influential in attack.

Town tried to pick them off though, working hard off the ball to force mistakes: a midfield pairing of Jack Evans and Tom Pugh guaranteed no shortage of effort.

Zak Emmerson was a bit more involved than in his other Town start, against Middlesbrough, although chances were still elusive for him.

Halifax were growing into the game after Leeds had sliced through them more than once in an impressive opening quarter of an hour.

The visitors' effectiveness had decreased throughout the opening half, but they were gifted the opening goal when Adam Adetoro failed to deal with Alfie Cresswell's long ball, letting in Chadwick, who made no mistake one-on-one from the right of the box.

Andrew Oluwabori was getting on the ball in some dangerous areas but his decision-making let him down, while some decent crosses into the Leeds box should probably have been made more of.

Leeds were guilty of that too just before the break, wasting a couple of very promising attacks in the Halifax area.

Adetoro might have made up for his error before that, but could only head tamely at Rory Mahady when well-placed from a lofted free-kick.

The half-time introduction of Jamie Cooke helped set the tone for more intensity and tempo from The Shaymen after the restart, putting Leeds on the back foot and forcing them deeper.

Bray might have done better with a wayward finish inside the box after Cooke had drilled a rising shot over from a tight angle.

But Bray did find the net with a good finish from ten yards out, a reward for a more purposeful and productive Shaymen performance since the break,

However, the game went a bit flat after the equaliser. Leeds were resolute, while The Shaymen failed to build any further momentum.

The visitors regained their lead ten minutes from time when a shot by Josh McDonald - not that one - was only parried by Nat Ford, allowing Snowdon to tap in the rebound.

Rory Mahady reacted well to prevent Adan George scoring an almost immediate leveller

Town did restore parity though, in the 95th minute, when Senior scored after a corner had bobbled around the box.

That forced the game to penalties, which Leeds won 5-3, with Senior missing Town's first spot-kick and Cresswell converting the winning effort.

Halifax: Ford, Senior, Cummings, Adetoro, Cappello (Hoti 78), Evans, Pugh (Bradbury 69), Bray (Jenkins 85), George, Oluwabori, Emmerson (Cooke 46). Subs not used: Johnson, Waters, Lavelle.

Scorers: (Bray 62), Senior (90+5)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 2

Leeds: Mahady, Dudley, Toulson, Lopata-White, Richards, Cresswell, Chadwick, Douglas, McDonald, Snowdon, Chambers. Subs not used: Kenyon, Bird, Lane, Pickles, Vincent, Howard, Boast.

Scorers: Chadwick (34), Snowdon (80)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 0

Attendance: 471

Referee: Stuart Morland

Town man of the match: Jack Evans. Worked so hard, as he always does, leading by example and helping Town get back on level terms after the interval.