Halifax boss gives injury update as two players near a return to action

Town boss Adam Lakeland says a couple of his players are edging closer to a return from injury.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer signings Cody Johnson and Dylan Crowe have been out since the 2-1 win at Gateshead on September 20, but are the closest of Halifax's injured players to a return to action.

"It depends how he reacts to training this week," Lakeland said on Johnson's chances of featuring in this Saturday's FA Cup tie at home to Exeter.

"At this moment in time I'd probably say 50-50."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Lakeland

On defender Crowe, Lakeland said: "He's close, he might have a chance of being involved on Saturday but we might leave it until the week after and just give him the extra week because it's important that when he is back, he stays back.

"He will be a massive positive for us when we get him back in the team."

The rest of Town's injury victims are at least a month away from a return, says the Town boss.

Winger David Kawa isn't expected back until the end of November at the earliest, while midfielder Florent Hoti won't be available until the start of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On longer-term absentees Will Smith, Max Wright and Jo Cummings, Lakeland said: "Will and Max are both doing well. There's a chance we might be able to get some minutes into them in some form by the end of November.

"Jo Cummings is probably looking at early to mid December."