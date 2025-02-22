Halifax boss Millington admits York's last gasp equaliser was a 'sickener' after 2-2 draw

Chris Millington

Town boss Chris Millington admitted it was a sickener to concede a last gasp equaliser in Halifax's 2-2 draw at York City.

Adam Senior and Tom Pugh put The Shaymen 2-0 up with early goals but Ollie Pearce's penalty soon got one back for York before Callum Howe's header right at the death.

"A real good, hard fought local derby," Millington said.

"I felt sick for the lads when the equaliser goes in because of the context of the game, it's been a real battle.

"They've had the lead for so long but other than one outstanding save from Sam Johnson, with his left hand down low to his left, he hasn't really had a great deal to do that you wouldn't expect him to do.

"So it's a painful way to draw a game, but in the wider context, you come to a team like York, who are just a different type of club to us at the moment, and it's a point on the road, so if you can't win it, don't lose it.

"I wouldn't fault any of them for what they've done today.

"I think for the effort the lads put in, they deserved something more out of it, it was just a sickener right at the end."

Senior headed Halifax in-front just two minutes in from a corner.

"The first goal came from a corner and we should have made more of our set-pieces," Millington said.

"We won loads of first contacts and should have done better in terms of finishing more chances off set-pieces.

"That's maybe something, when you're so dominant on attacking set-pieces, where the question is why didn't we score another goal or two."

After Pugh added a second, York got a penalty after a foul in the box by Senior.

"It was definitely a pen but I would never have any criticism of Adam Senior, he's one of our most consistent performers, he's an outsanding young professional and he made a mistake," said Millington.

"Considering he's played every minute of every game so far this season, he's allowed the odd mistake."

It looked like Town might see the game out after Ashley Nathaniel-George's dismissal before Howe's header in the ninth minute of added time.

"Under normal circumstances you'd be analysing it a bit more, but by that time we've lost players through injury and we've got Scott High playing on injured because we can't make any more subs and we've got him giving everything he's got for the team," Millington said.

"We've changed shape to accommodate those substitutions we had to make and over the course of the game, you're into our 22nd minute of added time.

"You've just got to deal with the chaos and we didn't manage to do that.

"A strength of York's is that they score a lot of late goals, I think that's the 23rd goal they've scored this season in the last 15 minutes of games, which is a phenomenal stat, but maybe that's because they get an awful lot of added time.

"I'm not sure where the 22 minutes came from but it is what it is."

The result isn't the first time this season Halifax have showed they can mix it with the best sides in the division.

"We never have any doubt in our ability to come to places like this and win games," Millington said.

"Whie I'm in charge here, we'll always have that confidence.

"We don't go anywhere in fear of the opposition, we always go and expect to be able to get a result."

It sounds like Town could have more players on their injured list though, with issues to contend with for Jamie Cooke, WIll Smith and Scott High.

"We've got assess them on Monday but they don't look good," admitted Millington.

"They all look like they might have ussues that might keep them out."

The Town boss says he now may be forced into the transfer market even more quickly for reinforcements.

"We'll have to find players if they're all out for a period of time, we're going to have to find players to come in and help," he said.

"A quick mention for Ryan Fallowfield as well, that was an awful injury that happened right in-front of us and we send him our best wishes.

"We hope it's not too serious and it doesn't keep him out too long because of what we know of Ryan, he's an excellent pro so we wish him all the best."

On the huge travelling contingent from Halifax, Millington said: "The fans were phenomenal. They'll have felt as sick as we did at the endm I've no doubt, because I think they really appreciate the graft and the effort the lads put in today.

"They were behind them right the way through the game and in actual fact, created the majority of the noise, so we were really grateful for that and just disappointed we couldn't give them the win."