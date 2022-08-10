Halifax boss Millington says there'll be more behind-closed-doors games after Manchester United friendly

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was very good, it was a very, very strong Man United 11 from their first-team squad of players and an excellent experience for our lads," Millington said.

"Especially some of the younger lads like young Duarte (Furtado) at left-back, up against Man United's first-team players when this time last year he was playing on the Man United Foundation education programme."

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

On how the game came about, Millington said: "They sent out a request for a game and it suits us because this season we've got a stronger squad and players who weren't involved on Saturday who needed minutes."

The Town boss says there will be regular behind-closed-doors games for his squad this season.

"We'll be filling in when we haven't got two-game weeks, we'll be looking to get a good quality bounce game in to make sure everybody's getting the minutes they need to be ready and competitive when they come in so when lads do get the chance to come into the starting 11, they're not coming in cold," he said.

Millington says youth team left-back Furtado is someone the club would like to tie down to a professional contract.

"He's had a really interesting pre-season has Duarte because he's played 45 minutes against Hertha Berlin, 45 minutes against Man United, and as a 17-year-old kid who this time last year was on an education programme with the Man United Foundation, he's obviously come a long way," said the Town boss.

"He's got great potential and we'd like to work with him longer-term if we can."

And Millington echoed those sentiments about young midfielder Sam Essien.

"Sam's been in training with the first-team all pre-season and has acquitted himself very well," Millington said.