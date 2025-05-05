Halifax confirm they are eligible for promotion into the Football League if they win play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town have confirmed that they will be eligible for promotion into the Football League if they win the National League play-offs.

The situation had been in doubt due to EFL rules stating member clubs could not ground share with more than one other team.

The statement reads: “Following discussions with the EFL and the National League, it is agreed that Halifax Panthers and Huddersfield Giants can play fixtures at the Shay Stadium, along with FC Halifax Town from the 2025-2026 season.

“Following today's game at Wealdstone, we'll now play Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park in our Eliminator play off fixture - Wednesday 14 May - Time TBC.

“We will confirm ticketing arrangements once we have more information from Oldham as they are the home club.

“As usual this will be through our normal social media channels and Club website.”