Halifax fans have snapped up more than 1,600 tickets so far for play-off game with Oldham Athletic
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FC Halifax Town have now sold more than 1,600 tickets for their play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic on Wednesday night.
As of 1pm today, The Latics confirmed that 1,629 away tickets had been purchased for the game at Boundary Park, while 7,402 home tickets had been sold.
Whoever wins on Wednesday will take on York City in the play-off semi-finals the following week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.