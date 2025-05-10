Halifax fans have snapped up more than 1,600 tickets so far for play-off game with Oldham Athletic

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th May 2025, 13:42 BST
FC Halifax Town have now sold more than 1,600 tickets for their play-off eliminator at Oldham Athletic on Wednesday night.

As of 1pm today, The Latics confirmed that 1,629 away tickets had been purchased for the game at Boundary Park, while 7,402 home tickets had been sold.

Whoever wins on Wednesday will take on York City in the play-off semi-finals the following week.

