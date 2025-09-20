Halifax fight back from a goal down to win 2-1 at rain-soaked Gateshead

Gateshead International Stadium

FC Halifax Town fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at a rain-soaked Gateshead.

It's now 20 matches unbeaten for The Shaymen against Gateshead, and few of those could have been as entertaining as this.

Town worked hard for it, and deserved it, but they'll not play in conditions like this again this season, especially not on their new pitch.

Referee James Westgate allowed the game to go ahead despite incessant rain and a pitch seemingly unable to cope with it, and Halifax will be thankful he did.

There were 26 efforts at goal in a basketball-esque opening-half that was as relentless for its attacks as it was for the rain.

David Kawa won a penalty for Town after just ten minutes but Josh Hmami's effort was saved by Gateshead keeper Tiernan Brooks - Halifax's third penalty miss already this season.

Owen Bray then blazed a shot over before Angelo Cappello had a shot saved by Brooks.

There was then a big chance for Gateshead on the right of the box, but the shot was deflected behind in what was far from The Shaymen's only piece of desperate defending.

Owen Devonport brought another good save from Brooks before Jay Turner-Cooke thought his inswinging corner had gone straight in.

Fifteen efforts in the first half-an-hour, and there were a lot more to come.

Kain Adom put Gateshead in-front after a pull in the box from Shaun Hobson at a corner.

But Town responded well, with Hmami hitting the woodwork from Cappello’s cross before Devonport somehow blasted the rebound over.

Turner-Cooke then levelled after Owen Bray was pulled in the Gateshead box.

It looked like the game was being played in a paddling pool the more the opening-half went on.

Both sides were far too open and easy to create chances against; time and again, the two defences were left exposed and called into last-ditch action.

For all the dull nil-nil's between these teams in recent years, this was the complete opposite.

It was somewhat surprising the teams came out for the second-half, given the worsening conditions: the only thing missing was a rubber duck.

Chances dried up in the second-half, but the pitch did the opposite, with huge patches of water stopping the ball rolling and hampering possession and build-up play.

In fact, the conditions were now arguably more influential than either team, who were struggling desperately to impose themselves on the other.

But Kawa got the goal his performance deserved after an hour when he burst into the box down the left and finished under the keeper.

Gateshead were their own worst enemy after that, giving away the ball far too easily and lacking enough urgency to force their way back into it.

Halifax, to their credit, had tightened things up and were using the ball with greater composure and confidence.

Turner-Cooke had a shot deflect off target, while Town wasted some presentable positions with poor execution of their final pass.

The conditions were laughable as the second 45 progressed, with the ball suddenly halting between one player and another, or getting caught underfoot.

It was like Halifax v Man City in 1980 but with water instead of mud.

Adom squandered a good chance on the break with a few minutes left, blazing over from the left of the box against a stretched Halifax defence.

Gateshead: Brooks, Grayson, Pani (Flint 86), Richardson, Ferguson (Butterfield 86), Home, John (Bone 81), Hurst (Nouble 70), Edwards, Chapman (Lowery 70), Adom. Subs not used: Leech, Williams.

Scorer: Adom (pen 33)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 13

Corners: 8

Halifax: Johnson, Crowe (Cooke 20), Hobson, Mills, Cappello, C Johnson (Jenkins 81), Turner-Cooke, Bray (Hugill 64), Hmami, Kawa (Latty-Fairweather 81), Devonport (Harris 81). Subs not used: Ford, Adetoro, Harris.

Scorers: Turner-Cooke (pen 37), Kawa (61)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 12

Corners: 6

Attendance: 828 (174 away)

Referee: James Westgate

Town man of the match: Jevon Mills. Another really impressive game from him at the back, looks a quality addition.