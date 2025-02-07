Halifax forward to have operation and could miss the rest of the season, says Millington
George hasn’t played for Town since the 3-1 win at Gateshead on January 14 due to a quad injury.
And Millington has confirmed he will now have an operation on the problem.
"It's going to be touch and go for him for the rest of the season," he said.
"But if we're successful in making the play-offs then hopefully he'll be fit and available for that."
Florent Hoti isn't expected to be available for Saturday's game at Tamworth, but it is hoped he could be back in contention for Tuesday's game at Southend.
The Town boss, who confirmed loanees Scott High and Luca Thomas' deals would cover a play-off campaign, says Angelo Cappello should be fit despite going off late with cramp on Tuesday night against Fylde.
On midfielder Tom Pugh, the Town boss said: "When he's cleared the ball and their player's kicked him, and the referee has given them a penalty, unfortunately he's got bruising to the foot.
"But hopefully that won't be serious enough to keep him out of contention for Saturday."