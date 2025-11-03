Halifax pay for slow start as Wolves claim the points

Halifax FC Women were undone by two early goals as they suffered a 2-0 home loss to Wolves in Sunday’s National League Northern Premier clash.

Despite a battling display and a much-improved second-half performance, two early goals proved costly for Halifax, who were unable to find a way past a disciplined Wolves defence.

Second-placed Wolves made a fast start and took the lead in just three minutes, when Amber Hughes headed home from close range after Halifax were unable to clear their lines from a corner.

The visitors doubled their advantage shortly after, as Amy Sims’ low cross was met by Louanne Worsey, who found the bottom corner with a first-time strike.

Halifax FC Women battled hard against high flying Wolves. Pic: Nicola Williams

After a difficult opening spell, Halifax began to grow into the game.

Katie Davenport registered the home side’s first effort around the half-hour mark, firing over from distance, while forward pair Sophie Crompton and Mia Shaw looked to stretch the Wolves’ back line on the counter-attack.

Halifax’s best moments came through their resilience out of possession, limiting Wolves to half-chances as the first half wore on.

Goalkeeper Ellie Crosbie made several important stops, including a comfortable save to deny Charlotte Greengrass early in the second half.

The home team continued to battle after the break, tightening up defensively and showing flashes of attacking promise.

Substitute Paige Burke added energy in midfield, while Crompton remained lively going forward, seeing one effort go narrowly off target midway through the half.

As the game became scrappy in the closing stages, Halifax showed determination to stay in the contest.

Crosbie and her defence stood firm to deny Wolves a third, with a late goal-line clearance preserving the score line.

Though the hosts were unable to find a breakthrough, they can take positives from their strong second-half showing and the character displayed against one of the division’s unbeaten sides.

Halifax return to action in the FA WNL Plate on Sunday, when they host Birmingham City Academy.

Halifax: Crosbie, Hollin, Phillips, Cass, Shaw (Chan 71), O’Connor (Strickland 83), Horner, Settle, Crompton (Jacobs 79), Davenport (Burke 57), Ashton. Unused subs: Groves, Davies.

Wolves: Brooks, Harkin (Morphet 85), Marshall, Jenner, Worsey, Johnson (Robertson 70), Anderson, Merrick (Roberts 70), Sims, Hughes (Quigley 78), Greengrass (Williams 78). Unused subs: Thomas, Loydon.