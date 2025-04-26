Halifax seal play-off place with victory over Braintree at The Shay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Senior's late winner sealed FC Halifax Town's place in the National League play-offs for the second successive season as they beat Braintree 1-0.

It's been a bumpy road lately, with a few diversions, but The Shaymen finally got over the line and guaranteed themselves a top seven finish.

Few could argue they deserved the result against a limited Braintree team, with Halifax producing an improved performance.

But they'll have to be much better still if they're to avoid falling at the first play-off hurdle again.

The Shay

Owen Bray and Ryan Galvin both had decent efforts from outside the box in a more encouraging start, while Luca Thomas and Daniel Nkrumah got on the ball in dangerous positions but didn't make the most of them.

Galvin's cross then just evaded Nkrumah, with The Shaymen much more dangerous and inventive, and up against an opposition in Braintree who weren't able to control possession as effectively as Altrincham had on Monday.

Nkrumah then squandered a big chance one-on-one midway through the first-half, with Town already having created more chances than the entirety of the previous match.

Halifax were better for all three of their changes - Festus Arthur, Florent Hoti and Bray - and played with much more purpose and urgency.

It would have been typical Town though had Braintree grabbed the lead against the run of play half-an-hour in, but Kyrell Lisbie wasted two chances, the first failing to dribble round Toby Savin and the second, with only defenders on the line to beat, seeing his shot blocked.

Among the maelstrom, Arthur seemed to injure his hamstring, and was forced off.

Town didn't recover their momentum after the break in play for Arthur's injury, creating some promising moments but looking less likely to find an end product.

Matt Robinson might have done better for Braintree than volley wide after Hoti's poor clearance just before the break.

It had been far from perfect, but The Shaymen were at least playing with more energy and zip.

They needed a cutting edge in the final thrid though, which is what's been lacking so often of late, especially at home.

They were seeing more of the ball as the game went on, but not doing enough with it, and not looking any likelier to score.

They were the only team threatening though, with Braintree struggling to retain possession for more than a few seconds.

Hoti fired a yard wide from the edge of the box, but for all their possession and territorial superiority, Halifax couldn't produce a sustained spell of serious pressure.

Out of nothing though, Adam Senior and then Galvin were forced into excellent blocks against goalbound Braintree efforts inside the Halifax box.

The Shaymen's earlier passages of fluency had deserted them the longer the second-half went on, with chances, and even penalty box entries, drying up.

But from a terrific Sean Tarima cross, Senior bundled the ball over the line after his initial header had been kept out.

Cue a noise not heard at The Shay since March 18 - celebrating a goal.

Ten minutes later, the final whistle was greeted by a pitch invasion as Town's play-off place was assured.

Halifax: Savin, Emmanuel, Senior, Arthur (Cappello 37), Cooke, Jenkins (Pugh 71), Hoti, Galvin, Bray (Tarima 59), Nkrumah (Emmerson 46), Thomas (Adetoro 86). Subs not used: Ford, Eze.

Scorer: Senior (83)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Braintree: Gray, Francis-Clarke, Langston, Fyfield (Pinnington 76), Clampin, Annesley, Robinson, Cooper, Judge, Lisbie, Blackwell. Subs not used: Haxthausen-Nielsen, Pinnington, McPherson.

Shots on target: 1

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 5

Referee: Scott Simpson

Attendance: 1,631

Town man of the match: Adam Senior. Excellent at the back again, just a shame no-one at the other end of the pitch can perform to the same high standard, so he did that himself too.