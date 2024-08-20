Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Senior's equaliser earned FC Halifax Town a point as they drew 1-1 at home to Gateshead.

It came only two minutes after Owen Oseni had put Gateshead in-front, but The Shaymen produced a more committed, dogged dispay to share the points.

Quality and a killer instinct in-front of goal are still being sought but at least Town upped their game in terms of graft, effort and application.

Gateshead were Gateshead, dominating possession to the extent where their defenders must have been wearing out the sides of their boots, sticking rigidly to their philosophy and usually only passing the ball no more than ten yards at a time.

But once they progressed into the Town half, they were picked off and had to start again further back.

The Shaymen were sitting back more than pressing, relying on winning the ball in their own half rather than Gateshead’s.

There was no doubt Town offered the greater threat, despite spending far less time with the ball, with Tom Pugh and Andrew Oluwabori having early efforts and Angelo Cappello getting forward well down the left.

But when Halifax did regain it, there wasn't really enough purpose or urgency to turn defence into attack quickly enough.

The first shot on target didn't arrive until just after half-an-hour: a routine save for Tiernan Brooks after his half-clearance fell to Cappello.

But the Gateshead keeper produced a better stop moments later to keep out Jamie Cooke's driven effort from the right of the box.

Just like you couldn't fault Town's work off-the-ball, you couldn’t fault Gateshead’s passing and cohesion in their own half but in Town’s half, it was poor, too regularly failing to find a team mate or even keep the ball in play.

Gateshead had failed to score against Town in six of their last seven meetings, and they were offering no evidence to suggest that run would end here.

Halifax's approach hardly made for exciting viewing for the home fans, but at least it was working.

Sam Johnson could probably count on one hand the games where he'd had more work to do than this in his other 399 appearances for Town; he could have been eating a cake to celebrate his landmark night.]

But the Town skipper's first save of the evening was a good one, reacting quickly to divert a flicked header from close range behind for a corner shortly before half-time.

Less than a minute after the interval, a disastrous attempted back header by Senior was too short and Gateshead pounced, with Oseni left to finish into an empty net.

But instead of sagging Town's shoulders, it sparked them into life and Senior mae up for his error by rifling in a terrific low finish across goal from the right of the box to level it.

The game had been spaked into life a bit more too, with Johnson denying Oseni from a tight angle but Town at least showing more tenacity and aggression.

After a superb run in behind, Jack Evans had a great chance to complete the tuurnaround but chose to pass left to Cooke rather than shoot six yards out, and it was cleared.

Evans did better in his own box, producing an excellent tackle to repel the visitors before Johnson again denied Oseni.

The chess match of the first-half had been replaced by a tug-of-war.

But mistakes were creeping into Town's play, with Adam Adetoro twice guilty of conceding possession cheaply, while the hosts were forced into increasingly panicked defending.

Gateshead had regained their strangehold on the game, steadily racking up chances that Town were now struggling to create.

Will Smith came to the fore as the second-half went on, repeatedly making vital interceptions and clearances as Halifax kept working, kept running and kept a very hard earned point.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Pugh, Jenkins (Hoti 83), Evans, Cappello, Oluwabori (Bray 83), Cooke, George (Cosgrave 80). Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Sinfield, Emmerson.

Scorer: Senior (48)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 6Corners: 3

Gateshead: Brooks, Belehouan, Storey, Richardson, Worman, Booty, Adom, Whelan (Thompson 90), Butterfield (Haunstrup 70), McGowan (Allan 70), Oseni (Beck 77). Subs not used: Moss, Colkett.

Scorer: Oseni (46)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 4Corners: 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Attendance: 1,379 (128 away)

Town man of the match: Has to be Sam Johnson on his 400th appearance, made some really good saves and commanded his box well.