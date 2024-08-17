Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FC Halifax Town were unable to follow-up their opening day win as they lost 1-0 at home to Aldershot.

The Shaymen didn't have enough in the locker to cancel out Josh Barrett's third minute goal.

Only two shots on target from either team told the story of the game.

Aldershot's 50 per cent success rate was enough to win it as Town couldn't muster enough in response for the following 87 minutes.

The Shay

In fact, the more the clock ticked down, the further away the hosts got to finding an equaliser.

Barrett produced a lovely curling finish after a lay-off by Theo Widdrington just outside the box, but Town's defence was far too passive.

Aldershot were purposeful in possession, matching Town's 3-4-3 system, committing players forward and confident they could gain and maintain superiority.

If Barnet was a challenge for this young Town side, this was a different kind of test.

They responded with a prod wide by Will Smith after a corner that was earned by Andrew Oluwabori's jinking run through the middle.

But Aldershot were too good for Halifax to have it all their own way, with Widdrington's shot flashing just wide from 20 yards midway through the half.

Aldershot were that bit calmer on the ball and used it better than Town, who were taking a while to establish some rhythm, not helped by losing the ball too often or failing to execute simple passes.

Chris Millington looked frustrated with his team, the Town fans were certainly frustrated with referee Garreth Rhodes after a series of decisions that went against the hosts. Aldershot's plan, meanwhile, was working well.

The visitors' effectiveness wore off as the first-half went on though, and they were producing nothing long before the break as Halifax came back into it.

The Shaymen gradually got better, struggling to open Aldershot up but working hard to try.

Adan George and Jack Jenkins were hit and miss, Oluwabori showed glimpses of menace in a more central role than last week but without an end product.

There was no lack of effort but there was no sustained spell of serious pressure either, and no moment of real quality in and around the box.

Jenkins shot tamely at Marcus Dewhurst, while Angelo Cappello had a volley fly a yard over from the left of the box.

But Town's best move so far came just before the interval when Tom Pugh, playing at right wing-back, instigated a one-two with George before his cross was headed over by Oluwabori six yards out.

Halifax needed more of that ingenuity and endeavour, but chances remained intermittent for Town and non-existent from Aldershot.

Jamie Cooke fired across goal and wide from the right of the box a few minutes into the second 45.

But by the hour mark, Millington had seen enough and brought on Florent Hoti and Owen Bray.

Town were definitely on top, the only side looking like scoring, but were still plagued by a lack of quality and a failure to produce prolonged spells of possession, undermining their ability to put meaningful pressure on the visitors.

And to most inside the ground, the referee's decision making didn't help either.

Hoti didn’t see enough of the ball to make any difference, with Town’s other subs having no real impact.

Aldershot dug in, were solid at the back and Halifax lacked the creativity or intensity to break them down, having more than enough of the ball but not doing nearly enough with it.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Oluwabori, Evans, Jenkins (Hoti 61), Cappello (Emmerson 82), Cooke, Pugh (Bray 61), George (Cosgrave 82). Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Sinfield.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 4

Aldershot: Dewhurst, Byrd, Maghoma, Jenkins, Frost, Widdrington, Hargreaves, Jones, Corbett (Henry 68), Barrett (Barham 75), Ghandour (Mullins 90). Subs not used: Van Stappershoef, Vaughan, Akpan, Tetek.

Scorer: Barrett (3)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,642 (208 away)

Referee: Garreth Rhodes

Town man of the match: Adam Senior - defended well, making some good clearances and interceptions, and tried to get forward on the ball too.