Halifax Town’s Supporters Club says they hope the open day on July 13 will become an established event in The Shaymen’s calendar.

The ‘Summer Sizzler’ event, which will be held at The Shay on Saturday, July 13 from 4pm, will feature merchandise stalls, food and drink, live music, a silent auction and entertainment as well as a chance to have photos with Halifax players.

In a statement, the supporters club said: “A number of supporters had asked for the reintroduction of an open day and the Supporters Club were more than happy to take this on with our working group including supporters club members and FC Halifax Town.

