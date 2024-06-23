Halifax Town Supporters Club hope open day will become regular event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘Summer Sizzler’ event, which will be held at The Shay on Saturday, July 13 from 4pm, will feature merchandise stalls, food and drink, live music, a silent auction and entertainment as well as a chance to have photos with Halifax players.
In a statement, the supporters club said: “A number of supporters had asked for the reintroduction of an open day and the Supporters Club were more than happy to take this on with our working group including supporters club members and FC Halifax Town.
"We hope that this will again become an established event where both fans of all ages and players get to interact away from a match day setting.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.