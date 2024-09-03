Halifax Town Supporters Club to host race night at Belgrave Social Club
FC Halifax Town Supporters Club will host a charity race night at Belgrave Social Club later this month.
Doors open at 7pm on Saturday, September 27 and races start at 8pm.
The proceeds will be split between the Supporters Club and the RAOB, who are the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.
