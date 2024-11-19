Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Halifax Town Supporters Club is holding a race night at the Cock o' the North bar in Hipperholme on Saturday, November 30 (7pm).

“We look forward to seeing you there for what is always a great social evening,” said a Supporters Club spokesperson.

"We are also looking for race sponsors, for £10, and horse sponsors, for £4. Please get in touch by emailing [email protected].

"We will contact you direct to acknowledge the sponsorship details.”

The Supporters Club also recently presented Shay groundsman Graham Osbourne with a personalised shirt at half-time in Town’s home game against Woking to mark his 35 years of working at The Shay.