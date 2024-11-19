Halifax Town Supporters Club to host race night in Hipperholme

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Halifax Town Supporters Club is holding a race night at the Cock o' the North bar in Hipperholme on Saturday, November 30 (7pm).

“We look forward to seeing you there for what is always a great social evening,” said a Supporters Club spokesperson.

"We are also looking for race sponsors, for £10, and horse sponsors, for £4. Please get in touch by emailing [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We will contact you direct to acknowledge the sponsorship details.”

The Supporters Club also recently presented Shay groundsman Graham Osbourne with a personalised shirt at half-time in Town’s home game against Woking to mark his 35 years of working at The Shay.

Related topics:Woking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice