Hanson helps Manchester United Women sink rivals City in Continental Cup
Halifax's Kirsty Hanson played a key role in helping Manchester United Women fight back in their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Continental Cup group stages on Wednesday evening.
City took an early lead at Leigh Sports Village, Vicky Losado rifling home with only two minutes gone but Hanson's determination was to prove crucial in turning the game around.
The 23-year-old winger almost hit the target after a dangerous raid down the flank.
And on the half-hour, City goalkeeper Karima Taieb fumbled from a cross and Hanson stole the loose ball before playing it into the path of Ivana Ferreira Fuso who fired home the equaliser.
The game remained in the balance until eight minutes from time when Ona Batlle showed great determination to retain possession and score the winner.
United boss Marc Skinner will be delighted with the result that puts United second in Group B of the Conti Cup, one point behind City with a game in hand.