Hanson helps Manchester United Women sink rivals City in Continental Cup

Kirsty Hanson. Pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

City took an early lead at Leigh Sports Village, Vicky Losado rifling home with only two minutes gone but Hanson's determination was to prove crucial in turning the game around.

The 23-year-old winger almost hit the target after a dangerous raid down the flank.

And on the half-hour, City goalkeeper Karima Taieb fumbled from a cross and Hanson stole the loose ball before playing it into the path of Ivana Ferreira Fuso who fired home the equaliser.

The game remained in the balance until eight minutes from time when Ona Batlle showed great determination to retain possession and score the winner.