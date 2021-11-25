Hanson out of Scotland Women's World Cup qualifier with injury

Manchester United and Scotland star Kirsty Hanson. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

The 23-year-old from Halifax has picked up an injury that has ruled her out of the squad as Scotland aim to extend their 100 per-cent record to four games in their qualifying campaign.

Hanson posted on Twitter: "I’ll be back soon. All the best to the team, will be supporting from home!"

Martha Thomas and Kirsty Smith are also out through injury, with Lana Clelland, Abi Harrison, Lizzie Arnot and Amy Muir drafted-into the squad by head coach Pedro Martinez Losa.