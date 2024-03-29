Live

Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Hartlepool United.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Mar 2024, 13:14 GMT
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

15:34 GMT

34

Free kick comes to nothing

15:33 GMT

33

Hoti fouled around 35 yards out right of centre, Town free kick

15:31 GMT

31

Town clear it and attack themselves, with Hoti dragging a shot wide from 20 yards

15:30 GMT

30

Pools free kick near the right corner of the Town box

15:29 GMT

29

SHot just outside the box by Hunter is blocked

15:28 GMT

28

Ferguson back on his feet

15:26 GMT

26

Break in play for an injury to Ferguson

15:26 GMT

26

Dieseruvwe is the target for Hartlepool's attacks pretty much all the time. He's such an effective weapon you can't really blame them but it is a bit one dimensional

15:25 GMT

25

Town need to take that Dieseruvwe chance as a warning

15:23 GMT

23

Corner comes to nothing

