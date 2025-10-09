"He doesn't really want either club to lose" - Halifax-born former Town and Southport player, 99, will be guest of honour at Saturday's FA Cup tie

Halifax-born Trevor Hitchen will be guest of honour at FC Halifax Town's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Southport on Saturday.

Trevor, 99, who played for both clubs and managed Southport, and is the oldest living former Football League manager, and the seventh oldest living former Football League player.

He was born in Sowerby Bridge and played for the Sowerby Bridge Boys Brigade team in the Halifax and District League.

"During his time at Halifax, he was paid ten shillings and a bag of toffees from the Halifax chairman at the time, with toffees rationed due to the Second World War and the chairman owning a toffee business," said Southport FC historian Mike Braham.

Trevor Hitchen and Southport FC historian Mike Braham

Trevor was married to his wife Sheila for 67 years, and on his wedding day, got married in the morning and played for Southport at Shrewsbury Town in the afternoon, winning 5-1.

Both Stanley Matthews and Nat Lofthouse played in his benefit match, and Trevor was the first person to go in Southport FC Hall of Fame in 2019.

He will have his photo taken with both managers before the game.

Mike added: "When I told Trevor about the draw, his eyes lit up and he couldn't wait to go to the game.

Trevor Hitchen meets his Southport players in 1958

"His grandson Jack is going to bring him to the match.

"He's guest of honour for the day.

"He's one of the nicet men I've ever met, he's always laughing and similing, a true gentleman.

"Typical of Trevor, he doesn't really want either club to lose and wants to wear scraves of both clubs.

"He always looks out for Southport and Halifax's results."