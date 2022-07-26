"He's got an awful lot of potential" - Town boss Millington on new signing Festus Arthur

The centre-back earned his move to Hull after impressing at National League level for Stockport County, although he couldn't make the breakthrough into the first-team with The Tigers.

"I've known Festus for a long time, as a kid coming through at Oldham," Millington said.

"An awful lot of potential, he's got two good feet, he's had a real interesting pathway in recent years and he's still very young for a centre-half so he's got an awful lot of potential to develop, get better, and we're very excited to have him in and have the opportunity to work with him."

Chris Millington

When asked if Arthur had been signed as a replacement for defender Jesse Debrah, who wasn't involved in today's friendly defeat to Fleetwood, Millington said: "No, our intention is to have two good players in every position.

"Because we've got a number of players who can play on the wings as well as other positions, that we might not get two wingers on each side.

"On the wings and in the full-back positions we've got players who can play both sides, so it may be the case that we have three players for two positions in each of those positions.