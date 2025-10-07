"He's progressing quite well" - Town boss Lakeland issues injury update as midfielder nears return to action

Town boss Adam Lakeland says his injured players are making good progress but only midfielder Cody Johnson is close to a return to action.

Johnson last played for Town in the 2-1 win at Gateshead on September 20 due to a hip injury.

"He's doing fine, he's probably still a couple of weeks away but he's progressing quite well," Lakeland said.

Defender Dylan Crowe also went off injured at Gateshead with a groin problem.

"He's probably going to be early to mid November, so a bit longer than Cody," Lakeland said.

Midfielder Florent Hoti picked up a knee injury in the final pre-season friendly at Curzon Ashton, and has since had surgery.

"He's been off his crutches now for two to three weeks and he's doing more and more each week," the Town manager said.

"He's progressing quite well but he's still six to eight weeks away, I'd imagine."

Longer-term injury victims Will Smith, Max Wright and Jo Cummings are yet to feature under Lakeland.

"The initial return to play date, because of the severity of their injuries, was nine months, which would be Boxing Day," he said.

"We're optimitsic we might get at least one of them back before then.

"But we don't want to put too much pressure on any of them to do that.

"They're all now in full training and it's just about building that up.

"But the main thing is we allow them the necessary time so that when they're back, they're back and they're reobust enough to stay back fit.

"But they are all showing a really great attitude and a willingness and desire to get back on the grass as quickly as possible."