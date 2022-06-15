"He's the kind of player that will be really valued by his team-mates" - The lowdown on new FC Halifax Town signing Jack Hunter

Hunter has joined Town from Gateshead, who he helped to promotion into the National League last season.

"He's not the sort of signing or player that will get people on the edge of their seats, but he's the kind of player that will be really valued by his team-mates," Bowron said.

"They'll realise what he brings to the team, which will allow the more creative and flair players to flourish.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hunter

"I think Gateshead might miss that a bit, though they have good options in the middle of the park.

"He'll be valued by his team-mates for sure and I believe he'll do a steady job at The Shay."

Describing Hunter as a player, Bowron said: "Reliable, versatile, mainly a defensive midfield player, but he can also slot into the centre of defence, and he's played the odd game at right-back.

"He is good in the air and performs at a consistent level, which is what manager's want.

"He can break up play, he likes a tackle and is a good ball-winner, he's a decent passer of the ball, and an economical sort of player.

"If Halifax are going to play him as an out-and-out midfield player and not just protecting the back four, then he could do with adding some goals to his game.

"He can pop up with the odd one but he didn't score that many for Gateshead.

"He didn't play every game last season but he played a fair percentage, mainly protecting the back line.

"There's a guy called Owen Bailey, who was also at Newcastle but got a bad injury, who was their first-choice really, and he'd push on a bit when Hunter was also in the side.

"As well as their potent attack, Gateshead's strength was in the midfield.

"He certainly contributed to winning the league, without a shadow of a doubt."

Hunter, who is from Newcastle and captained The Magpies' under 23 side when he was younger, was offered terms to stay Gateshead but decided to move on.

"I would have said the National League is probably his level," Bowron added.

"He played in the National League when he first joined Gateshead from Newcastle and wasn't out of place there.

"He has also had two years in National League North, one with Blyth Spartans, so has had a good grounding in non-league football.