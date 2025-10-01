Hmami scores twice as Shaymen record impressive win at Rochdale

Crown Oil Arena

Josh Hmami scored both goals as FC Halifax Town produced their best result of the season so far by winning 2-1 at Rochdale.

Rochdale have more W's in their results column than a tin of alphabetti spaghetti this season, so victory at the Crown Oil Arena was always going to be hard-earned, and this certainly was.

It's now four league wins in a row for Town, who are up into the play-off places and showed here that they can mix it with the best teams in the division.

This could be the night Adam Lakeland's team came of age and established themselves as promotion contenders.

The starting positions of Halifax's front four was very high, in an attempt to stop Rochdale playing out from the back.

The players were like blue and white pieces on a green chessboard, trying to move each other around enough to create space for attacks.

The ball was in play almost constantly, and at the feet of Rochdale far more, with the hosts more smooth and assured in possession than Halifax, who often went more direct than their hosts, and lost it too easily.

But for all their possession, Rochdale hardly created a glut of chances, with Town well organised and disciplined.

The only shot on target in the first 20 minutes was Ryan East's effort, straight at Sam Johnson from the edge of the box.

That was followed by a first time shot by AIden Barlow, saved by Johnson, after a rapid counter-attack, and one from Tarryn Allarakhia that arrowed over the angle of post and bar after a short corner.

Town's defence was stretched at times, but more often than not, it was rigid, solid and structured.

The only criticism of Halifax was their wastefulness, with too many direct balls coming to nothing, and few sustained spells of possession before it was lost again.

But on one of the few occasions that Town penned Rochdale back like the hosts had done to them, they edged ahead when a cross from the left was nodded down by Will Harris and struck into the top corner across goal by Hmami.

The division's joint-tightest defence had been breached, now all The Shaymen had to do was keep only their second clean sheet of the season.

Half-time substitute and former Halifax forward Devante Rodney should have scotched that less than five minutes after coming on, but could only fire wide after Allarakhia's cut-back.

And after soaking up some decent pressure from the hosts, Town doubled their lead with another from Hmami, who buried his shot after a cross from the left by Jamie Cooke.

That was soon cancelled out though when Owen Bray lost the ball on the right 30 yards out before Rodney fired in a superb low shot from just inside the box.

Still just the one clean sheet for Town this season.

Halifax's lead should have been wiped out altogether but for an awful finish by Allarakhia from Mani Dieseruvwe’s nod down.

It was now backs-to-the-wall stuff for Town, who were happy to hit Rochdale on the break and, otherwise, stay compact and contain the hosts.

There was a vital save from Sam Johnson to deny East amid mounting Rochdale pressure, with a lucky escape for Sean Tarima when his back-header only found Dieseruvwe, who scored but also used his hand according to the referee.

But Town deserved that bit of luck, and held out.

Rochdale: Whatmuff, Gordon, Hogan (Ebanks-Landell 70), Beckwith, Adebayo-Rowling (Berkoe 70), East, Gilmour, Allarakhia (Moss 84), McBride (Rodney 46), Barlow (Amantchi 70), Dieseruvwe. Subs not used: Burger, Pettit.

Scorer: Rodney (60)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima (Adetoro 84), Hobson, Mills, Cappello (Latty-Fairweather 81), Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Bray (Kawa 67), Hmami (Jenkins 81), Cooke, Harris (Devonport 67). Subs not used: Ford, Warburton.

Scorer: Hmami (41, 54)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 2

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 3,466

Town man of the match: So hard to single anyone out. Hmami the obvious choice but I'll go for Will Hugill, who was immense and ran himself into the ground.