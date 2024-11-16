Huish Park

Florent Hoti's goal earned FC Halifax Town an impressive 1-0 win away at play-off rivals Yeovil Town and moved them back into the top seven.

The Shaymen produced another away performance full of guts, grit and effort, withstanding some strong Yeovil pressure after the interval to come away with one of their best results of the season so far.

Like Woking, it wasn't pretty, but who really cares when it means there's another win in the bag?

Yeovil saw more of the ball from the off, but found it difficult to play through an organised and disciplined Halifax well aversed in setting up to frustrate teams away from home.

Halifax tried to get wing-backs Angelo Cappello and Adam Senior high and wide when in possession, but couldn't really string together much cohesive football early on, at least not close to the Yeovil goal.

However, had Billy Waters taken a golden opportunity inside the opening 20 minutes, it would have been approaching textbook away performance territory.

He failed to beat Ollie Wright one-on-one though from Will Smith's excellent through ball: what was Chris Millington saying again in midweek about his side taking their chances?

Hoti then had a low shot go just wide, with The Shaymen growing into the game and Yeovil still struggling to get out of first gear.

The contest was playing out as the stats had predicted, with the division's meanest away defence against a team with five clean sheets in their last eight matches, while both sides were the lowest scorers in the top half.

Another shot from range by Hoti was kept out by Wright ten minutes before half-time, which arrived with Sam Johnson yet to be tested other than catching some poor crosses.

Town had arguably done enough to earn a half-time lead, and might have got it had Jamie Cooke's cross found Tom Pugh but for a vital clearance by Finn Cousin-Dawson.

Yeovil ended the half mired in wastefulness and lacking inspiration, yet to have a shot, while Halifax, hard working and well drilled, must have been wishing the break hadn't arrived, ending it as the stronger side.

Another shot by Hoti after the restart meant he'd been responsible for 75 per cent of the game's efforts, so him getting the opener wasn't a huge shock, which pushed the figure up to 80 per cent.

Wright might feel he could have done better, but he was unable to stop Hoti's shot from the edge of the box after a free kick into the box was laid off to him.

Yeovil still hadn't had an effort on or off target; this was page one stuff from Town of the away performance textbook.

Substitute Josh Sims produced Yeovil's first effort after 67 minutes - a header straight at Johnson - with his first touch, and then drilled a shot high and wide shortly afterwards, as the hosts finally started mustering a threat.

Johnson reacted well to then keep out Jake Wannell's bullet header from eight yards as The Glovers injected some long-overdue urgency into their play.

Yeovil had got out of first gear now, forcing Halifax into some desperate defending before Johnson tipped behind Pedro Borges' shot with what looked like a long ten minutes remaining.

It was anywhere-will-do, backs-to-the-wall territory for The Shaymen, with Yeovil flooding the box with crosses and penalty shouts.

Referee Jason Richardson turned down each one though, and then caused further uproar by sending off Wannell late on, by which point Yeovil probably twigged it wasn't going to be their day.

Yeovil: Wright, Whittle, Cousin-Dawson, Wannell, Borges, McGavin, Lo-Everton (Smith 66), Borges, Plant, Nouble (Sims 66), Shaw, Jarvis. Subs not used: Gould, Morgan, Bernard, Greenslade.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 13

Halifax: Johnson, Cummings, Smith, Adetoro (George 71), Senior, Pugh, Jenkins (Bray 83), Cappello (Evans 75), Hoti (Oluwabori 83), Cooke, Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Sinfield, Emmerson.

Scorer: Hoti (57)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 1

Corners: 4

Attendance: 3,829

Referee: Jason Richardson

Town man of the match: Will Smith. Again led the back line superbly, making several vital clearances, blocks and interceptions. Mr Reliable.