Huge blow for Shaymen as midfielder sidelined for "several months", Town boss confirms

FC Halifax Town have been dealt a massive blow with the news that midfielder Florent Hoti has been ruled out for "several months".

Hoti missed the opening game of the season last Saturday, a 3-0 defeat at Braintree, after picking up a knee injury in the final pre-season friendly at Curzon Ashton the week before.

And Town boss Adam Lakeland has now confirmed that the midfielder will be added to the club's long-term injury list.

"He's going to need an operation, he's torn his meniscus and he's going to be sidelined for several months," he said.

Florent Hoti

"It's a huge blow for us.

"He's a player that's got unbelievable quality and flair, and can do something in a agme to flip it on its head.

"I felt his absence was very missed dearly on Saturday because we had a lot of control and a lot of possession and we maybe needed that extra bit of flair and creativity in the final third of the pitch to unlock a few doors and ask a few more questions of Braintree's goal.

"Flo wouldcertainly have given us that additional threat, so to have him missing for several months is a massive blow for him and us.

"We just can't seem to catch a break at the moment but we won't feel sorry for ourselves, it is what it is and we've just got to find different solutions, and we'll work hard to find them as quickly as we can."

Striker Zak Emmerson is progressing well in his recovery from injury but isn't expected to be ready for Saturday's game at Wealdstone.

"No, Wealdstone will come too soon for Zak but he is back in full training now," Lakeland said.

"He's obviously missed all of pre-season pretty much so we've got to build him up, but he's working hard."

Defender Charlie Hayes-Green is also back in full training after missing last Saturday's season-opener.

"He suffered concussion, just an innocuous injury that came about after the Curzon game.

"With the concussion protocols, he was unavailable for the Braintree game but he's back in training this week and in contention to be selected for the squad on Saturday," said Lakeland.