"I am committed to ensuring that fans’ voices are heard," says Halifax MP on sale of The Shay

Halifax MP Kate Dearden says she will work closely with Ken Davy to “ensure fans’ voices are heard” if his purchase of The Shay goes through.

The sale of the stadium by Calderdale Council to Mr Davy looks set to go through in October after a community group withdrew their bid last month.

Mr Davy wants his Huddersfield Giants rugby league team to play at the ground until they can build a new stadium in Huddersfield and is set to spend between £2m and £4m in upgrades so The Shay meets Super League criteria.

But his planned purchase of the ground has met with strong opposition among some FC Halifax Town fans, who are hoping a petition to review the sale will reach 2,000 signatures so the matter is discussed by full council.

Kate Dearden, Halifax MP

“I am aware of the concerns many fans have raised about the plans to sell the Shay Stadium to Ken Davy,” Kate said.

"Constituents have been in touch with me to share their views and concerns and I continue to represent these to Calderdale Council.

"While I have no direct role in the council’s decision, I am committed to ensuring that fans’ voices are heard.

"I recently met with Ken Davy to put many of these concerns to him directly.

The Shay

"Mr Davy provided me with reassurances over his intentions for the stadium and his personal commitment to it remaining a home to both FC Halifax Town and the Halifax Panthers for many years to come.

"I am clear that the Shay must remain the home of both clubs in any future sale.

"I understand fans were keen to have their voices heard ahead of the Calderdale Council Cabinet decision to proceed with the sale, which is why I worked closely with councillors in Skircoat and Town wards to hold a consultation event, gather views, and submit these to Cabinet.

"I do not believe that process ends in the event of a sale to Mr Davy. I expect him to continue to involve fans in the Shay’s future and he provided assurances to me that he will do so.

"I will continue to hold him to account on these promises.

"My position on the Shay remains that the stadium is in need of substantial investment to upgrade its facilities, secure the long-term viability of both clubs, and provide a stadium the community can be proud of.

"I was delighted to hear that the pitch works have now been completed, and I am looking forward to seeing it in action at a future match.

"I want the fans to be at the heart of this partnership and following the deadline in October I will be working closely with Ken Davy and Calderdale Council to ensure fans’ voices are heard if the sale proceeds.”