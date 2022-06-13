"I believe he will be with us" - Millington confident Debrah will stay with Shaymen despite transfer links to Huddersfield

Debrah has been heavily linked with a move to Championship side Huddersfield after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for the Shaymen during the 2021-22 season with a string of impressive performances.

But Millington says he is preparing for the centre-back, who is under contract at The Shay until next summer, being part of his squad.

"As far as I'm aware, he's going to be with us, I'm planning to proceed with Jesse in the squad," Millington said.

Jesse Debrah. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I think there's been a lot of noise around a number of our players for a few months, and the noise around Jesse is probably the loudest at the moment, and somehow that's worked its way into the national press.

"But I believe he will be with us.

"There's certainly been interest shown by Huddersfield but as far as I'm aware, that was an initial bit of interest which was a long way off anything close to a deal being done.

"So I'm preparing to start the season with Jesse in the squad."

Millington is also confident that midfielder Kian Spence, another huge talent, will be at The Shay when the season begins.

"He's another really important player for us, somebody who I've been banging the drum for for two seasons now and I think he's an outstanding prospect," Millington said.

"He's got a very, very bright future ahead of him, but I genuinely believe it's in his best interests to get a second full season at National League level under his belt playing week-in, week-out or as often as form allows him to, and I truly expect him to be walking out in the early part of the season in a Halifax Town shirt."