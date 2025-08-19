"I believe it has been handled absolutely correctly," says Ken Davy on sale of The Shay

In the second-part of the Halifax Courier’s interview with Ken Davy, the Huddersfield Giants owner discusses opposition to his purchase of The Shay, fans’ concerns and future plans.

Ken Davy says the process of selling The Shay has been handled "absolutely correctly" by Calderdale Council.

The owner of Huddersfield Giants is set to takeover the ground so that he can move the club there temporarily while they build a new stadium.

The saga over the future of The Shay started last year when Calderdale Council announced its intention to dispose of the stadium.

Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy

Two community groups have launched failed bids to run the ground, in opposition to Mr Davy's plans, while questions have been raised by some FC Halifax Town fans about the council's figures in justifying the decision.

A petition has been lauched which is aiming to get 2,000 signatures so the matter is discussed by full council.

"I believe it has been handled absolutely correctly, to the letter, from the outset," Mr Davy said.

"It's also been a very open process.

The Shay

"Over the years I have been able to do a great deal for the community in Huddersfield, both the wider community and the sporting community.

"And I'm happy to be involved with Calderdale, I worked in Halifax and the Calder Valley extensively from 1970 through to the 90's, and still have many friends here."

When asked why he was a better owner of The Shay than a community trust, Mr Davy said: "The Community Trust has had its opportunity, and has chosen not to invest in it.

"Just to give you an idea of the cost, let alone of the pitch, of which almost half fortunately came through the Football Foundation, which was a tremendous boost.

"For example just getting a survey of the North Stand will probably cost £30,000.

"People tend not to have any true appreciation of what running and maintaining a stadium costs.

"I think Calderdale Council have referred to it at times costing the town in excess of half million pounds a year.

"I'm hoping by increased usage and other things, to stem those losses and ultimately, create a viable business here for the long-term of whoever owns it.

"But it doesn't come with any guarantees."

On what safeguards would be in place so that the ground always remains a sporting venue, Mr Davy said: "The council are putting appropriate restrictions in place to safeguard that."

Many Shaymen fans have voiced their concern at the freehold of The Shay being sold, as opposed to leasehold being taken over.

"Whoever I pass the Shay onto is going to be much happier than to be passing on a leashold - it's just common sense for whoever's involved," Mr Davy said.

"I don't see what the difference is, I think it's irrelevant.

"A leashold would probably be for a hundred years or more anyway."

Mr Davy remains adamant that he does not want to invest into either FC Halifax Town or Halifax Panthers.

"It would be totally improper for me to be involved in any aspect of either club," he said.

"When I've met with both clubs, I've made that clear from the outset, and that will remain the position, categorically."

And Mr Davy says that is also his position on any merger of the Panthers and Huddersfield.

"Good heavens yes," he said.

Mr Davy said it was "impossible to say" for sure how long the Giants would be at The Shay for, but that he would hope "it's not more than three, four, five years".

He says the new pitch at The Shay will be able to cope with three teams playing on it.

"Even before we did the work, it was vital that we had that confirmed," he said.

"It would probably cope, I'm told with six or eight teams using it.

"It's very robust.

"It will take six or 12 months to fully bed in but there are no concerns whatsoever.

"The rugby teams play about 14 home games a season, so that's 28. The football team play a similar amount.

"Surprisingly to some, we always found at The John Smith's Stadium that football did more damage to the pitch than rugby, because you get more action around the centre spot and the two goals. That's where the real wear takes place.

"But with rugby, they're going up and down the full area of the pitch."

On the practicalities of juggling three clubs' fixture lists while sharing one home ground, Mr Davy said: "Football always has priority, it's what they call primacy of use, which is fine.

"The Panthers have to fit in with that at the moment and if the Giants are playing here, the Panthers and the Giants will liaise with the RFL to ensure there are no clashes."

Opposition remains to Mr Davy's takeover of the ground, but he says he is willing to discuss people's concerns.

"I try as far as possible to be an open book," he said.

"If anyone wants to meet me, within reason, I'm happy to do so.

"I'm happy to sit down with them and chat through what their concerns are.

"But I'm not a wolf in sheep's clothing, I'm just trying to help."

When asked what he wants his legacy at The Shay to be, he said: "That The Shay as a community stadium, for the people of Calderdale, is in much better shape as a pitch, as a stadium and as a venue, for the people of Calderdale and the sports clubs that play here, than it was before I came."