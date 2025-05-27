"I believe the time is right" - What Chris Millington had to say after stepping down as Halifax manager

Chris Millington says he has decided to step down as FC Halifax Town manager after ‘a great deal of soul searching’.

The announcement of Millington’s departure comes nearly two weeks after Halifax’s play-off defeat at Oldham Athletic.

Since then, defenders Adam Senior and Ryan Galvin have left the club to join Barnet.

Millington had told the Courier after the Oldham defeat that Halifax needed to try and hold onto their key players for longer to avoid an annual summer rebuild of their squad.

In a statement, Millington said: “After a great deal of soul searching I have decided to stand down from my position as Halifax Town manager.

"It has been a privilege to represent the club and indeed the town of Halifax as first team manager and assistant over the last six years.

"I have been privileged to work with some outstanding people through the playing staff and the non playing staff. Special thanks to Andy Cooper for his loyalty and unwavering support, the rest of the staff for their diligence and commitment, David Bosomworth for his patience and guidance and of course the rest of the back office staff who have been so supportive along the way.

"The players have been a joy to work with and we could not have achieved two play-off finishes and an FA Trophy win at Wembley without the support of the fans.

"I am devastated that I will not be the man to lead Halifax Town back to the EFL but I believe the time is right for a change of manager.

"The club needs a manager to come and build on the solid foundation and positive reputation that has been built over the last six years.

"The club will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish everyone connected all the best and I look forward to the day I can visit The Shay Stadium to watch Halifax Town as a Football League team.”