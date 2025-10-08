"I feel like I've found my feet" - Owen Bray on his time at Town, hitting form and the FA Cup

After an inconsistent first season, Owen Bray has emerged as one of Halifax's most potent attacking threats.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a squad packed with summer signings, Bray has felt like a new addition himself, already scoring twice as many league goals as he did in the whole of last season.

Only Will Hugill, Josh Hmami and Jamie Cooke have started more league games than Bray of Town's outfield players, with the 22-year-old netting his fourth of the campaign in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Brackley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's down to a few things, to be honest," Bray said of his impressive form this season.

Owen Bray

"Perhaps that bit of confidence that I didn't have last season.

"I can't put it down to any one reason but when you've got players around you and a manager who believe in you, it does help massively.

"And then when you get a few goals and assists, it just adds to it, and when the fans back you as well, it helps so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, I'm still learning and developing my position out wide, but I feel like I've found my feet out there, which is another reason I'm doing well.

"It's a bunch of things that are helping me at the minute."

Bray's strong start to the campaign is in stark contrast to last season, where he showed glimpses of his ability but struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

"It was my first proper season in men's football, so it was always going to be difficult, and I thought I did well considering that," he said.

"I think I got four goals altogether, which helped, but I wasn't playing as consistently as I am this season, I think that's the big difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am getting more minutes this season. I know I started a few games last season but I made quite a lot of appearances from the bench.

"When you're not playing consistently, it is hard to build up that match fitness and get that flow and run of games that allows you to build up that confidence."

From the start of the season, Bray has been utilised on the right flank, a position he rarely appeared in before that.

"I think it helps when you can use both feet and I can go either way, so it confuses defenders a bit," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Against Yeovil, their left-back said 'what foot are you?' and I said 'I don't know myself'.

"He said 'in the analysis, we thought you were right-footed so they were saying to show you inside' and that's how I got my chances and scored in that game.

"I do like it out there because I can go both ways.

"Last season, I played in multiple positions. At the start of the season I was playing alongside Jack Evans as one of the holding midfielders, then I moved up to the ten role around Christmas time, and got a few goals.

"Then I ended the season off the left, and I didn't feel as comfortable there as I do off the right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bray says he is enjoying playing under Halifax manager Adam Lakeland, and that his attacking philosophy is paying dividends.

"I think he's a brilliant manager, and he believes in his system and his players, so when you've got that, it helps," said the former Leeds and Barrow player.

"He's honest and his way of playing is really positive, and direct.

"He wants you to run in behind but also come to feet, he wants you to be direct and get crosses in, and if you do all those things, you're going to get chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably the reason why we're scoring so many goals, because the amount of times we're getting the ball into the box and into dangerous areas.

"On the training ground, we do a lot of finishing drills, and when you're doing that practice so consistently, you're going to score those goals."

The Shaymen are on their best run of form since March 2022, having recorded five consecutive league wins, which has lifted them to within six points of top spot in the National League.

"We know now that we've got goals in us and we look so dangerous," said Bray.

"We just had to gel, and we knew it was going to take time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn't help when you're letting in a few sloppy goals but I think we've become more solid defensively in the past few weeks.

"And as a team, we've become more solid, but I wouldn't say we've fully gelled yet, I'd say we've still got a few more levels to go up.

"From a confidence point of view, you are going into every game thinking 'we know how hard we work, and when you do that, you deserve to win the fine-margin games'.

"When we played Rochdale, you could see how hard we worked, we were fighting and blocking shots at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Confidence is high and we've just got to keep going, but not get ahead of ourselves and think we've cracked it, because we haven't.

"We've still got so much to learn as a team and as individuals.

"We're in a good position but we've got to keep our heads screwed on."

Attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend as Town visit National League North outfit Southport in the fourth qualiying round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're all in similar positions, being a young group, so every game we treat like our last one," Bray said.

"The club hasn't had a good cup run in the last few years, so I think it's a statement if we win that game.

"Not only would it be six on the bounce, it'd also be our first cup win in a few years as well.

"We definitely don't see it as a break from the league. You saw when we played in the National League Cup, we didn't treat that as a break, we won that game.

"When we've all got the same mindset of winning games regardless of what competition it is, you're always going to do well hopefully."