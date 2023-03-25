"I think it's only a matter of time before we pick up some wins," says Millington after Chesterfield defeat

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

That loss, combined with Gateshead's win at Aldershot, means Halifax are six points above the drop zone having played two games more.

But Millington insists he isn't concerned at The Shaymen's proximity to the bottom four.

"No, I'm not worried about that at all," he said.

"Some people will be worried about it but they're probably people who aren't witnessing the performances of the lads.

"For large portions of the games, we're running all over some very good teams and I think it's only a matter of time before we pick up some wins and move ourselves to safety.

"So anyone who's worried, I would put their mind at rest by saying come and watch the lads, see how they're performing and I'm sure you'll be very pleased with the effort, application and some of the fantastic work the lads are putting in."

Town were beaten by the better team at Chesterfield, but Millington was pleased with plenty of aspect of his team's display.

"I think it's fair to say they deserved the win but there's also a lot of positives we can take out of it," he said.

"There were key moments where we had chances/half-chances early on, first 20 minutes, that we could have taken and if we take the lead then it changes things.

"We had a couple of chances, one very good one in the second-half that if we take, then it puts more pressure on Chesterfield.

"I think a lot of what the lads have done today has been excellent.

"Chesterfield will feel like it's the right result but likewise, we've done an awful lot of good work and played to a game-plan to try and create counter-attacking opportunities, that's happened, but we haven't taken those opportunities and had we, then it could have been a very different day."

When asked what he would say to fans who want to see points rather than positives, the Town boss said: "I'd say get behind the lads, recognise the hard-work they're putting in, recognise the chances they're creating, recognise the shift they're putting in for the shirt.

"I think they should be really proud of the lads today and I think the away fans who were here were really positive in their reception of the boys at the end, I think they recognised some young men who'd really acquitted themselves well and were probably just beaten by the better team on the day.

"But let's also recognise where Chesterfield are at in terms of their cycle.

"They've recently added Andrew Dallas, who we tried to add about two seasons ago and failed because we couldn't afford him.

"They've added Ryan Colclough, who's in some people's minds the best winger in the league.

"They've added Paul McCallum, who's a seasoned National League striker who's a serious threat.

"They've added Ash Palmer this season, so they've added some of the best players available to this level, and for large portions of the game, we've gone toe-to-toe with them, and arguably could've come away with something out of the game.

"So that's what the fans need to focus on, the fact that we're building, we're moving forward.

"For large portions of the game we're living with a very strong Chesterfield side and when we take the learnings out of this for what is a young group of players, it bodes well for the future."

It's now one league win in ten for The Shaymen, who suffered their first defeat in six at the Technique Stadium.

"People will look at it how they want to look at it," Millington said.

"There's an awful lot of people around the club who'll jump on the negative straight away but the reality is the lads have done some excellent work and deserved to win a high number of those recent games.

"We all know the reasons we haven't managed to do that, it's certainly not a lack of effort, it's certainly not a lack of organisation, it's certainly not a lack of desire.

"So all those things are present, the only thing we're lacking is goals.

"I could list probably ten games this season where, if we'd taken our chances, we'd have got what we deserved, which would've been three poiints.

"And then you're looking at a table that looks very different.

"But we are at a certain point in the evolution of the squad and, unfortunately, goals isn't currently something we're blessed with."

Town were unable to add a striker to their squad before Thursday's transfer deadline.

"We wouldn't have been bringing in a ready made striker because they aren't out there," Millington said.

"There were one or two who were offered to us but were coming back from serious injury so were too much of a gamble, considering the money they were demanding.

"If they were out there and ready to play, we'd have gone after them.

"But the lads who were offered to us were a gamble because of the current state of their fitness.

"We had two lads who are playing in under 21s programmes who would have been very good additions but we missed out on those at the last minute because their parent clubs felt they needed to retain those lads within the club so they both fell through at the last minute.

"But it is what it is, and we've got to find goals from within the current group of players."

Defender Jesse Debrah is a doubt for Tuesday's home game with Aldershot after coming off with a hamstring injury.

"He came back from England duty with a slight tweak," Millington said.

"He trained yesterday and came through strong but he wasn't fit to continue."

On the substitutions of Tylor Golden and Matty Warburton, Millington said: "Warby's still playing his way back to full fitness so with the injuries we've had recently, we didn't want to put him under any unduie risk.

"And Tylor, it was just a tactical one, we wanted to get another creative player on the pitch an switch Milli Alli to the right wing-back position where he can be a forward threat, so rather than taking off a forward, we felt we'd take off a wing-back and try and go for it."

Top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe was an unused substitute during the game.

"One sub was enforced, the other sub was to protect Matty Warburton from potential injury, so those were fairly crucial, and the third one was to help us try to get more of a foothold in midfield which would then give us the creativity," Millington said.

"So really, we only had one choice in terms of subs today."

On Liverpool loanee Fidel O'Rourke, Millington said: "He'll be back in training on Monday so probably Tuesday night might be a bit too early, but certainly available for selection on Saturday."

And on midfielder Kian Spence, Millington said: "He's running, so not a million miles off."

Harrogate loanee Max Wright could be involved for Town's FA Trophy semi-final at Altrincham next Saturday.

"He's just in the latter stages of his recovery from his hamstring injury, so we're not going to risk him too early," Millington said.

"But we're delighted to have him in for the run-in and obviously he's available for the Trophy, so that's fantastic.

"The potential is there for (him to be available for) Altrincham, but I wouldn't imagine he'd start.

