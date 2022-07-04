"I think the style of football Halifax have will suit me" - New signing Stott confident he'll fit right in at FC Halifax Town

The 24-year-old centre-back joined The Shaymen last week after leaving Stockport County, helping to plug the gaps left by the departures of captain Niall Maher and Tom Bradbury.

And Stott is confident will fit into the team's style of playing out from the back.

"I'm a left-footed centre-half, I'm technically good, I'm comfortable with the ball at my feet, I like to pass, play long and short passes," he said.

Jamie Stott

"I think the style of football Halifax have will suit me and the way I play will hopefully suit Halifax as well.

"I've always been comfortable with the ball at my feet, my technical ability's always been something that is one of the strong points in my game.

"I played central midfield when I was a kid so you naturally always have the ball, so you take on those skills, control and passing, so that's something I did at a young age.

"Going back into defence you never lose that skill. That comes naturally to me, being composed on the ball and taking the ball in tight areas."

Halifax were keen to replace Bradbury with another left-footed centre-half, and were in the running to sign former loanee Pierce Bird, also left-footed, until he joined Fylde.

And Stott believes it is an advantage to have a left-footer in the centre of defence.

"No matter what team it is I think if you have a balance of left and right-footed players, it can only improve the team and help the team's balance," he said.

"Balance is key in football. When your right-footed player is playing down the right of the pitch and you've got a right-sided centre-back playing the ball down the channel, it shapes well and it comes inside, and it's the same on the left, you can play down the outside of the pitch, whereas a right-sided player playing on the left, they're always coming inside the pitch to play.

"I think there's a lot of advantages to it, especially the balance, it gives the team balance, especially if you're trying to play out from the back, I think it's a massive advantage."

Stott says he won't be afraid to play out from the back and be the starting point of attacks.

"You've got to be confident in your own ability that you can do what the managers wants of you," he said.

"If you're playing out from the back then you've got to back yourself and be confident.

"Don't be scared of making mistakes, there are going to be times - even Premier League players can be confident but still make mistakes playing out from the back.

"You've got to expect that mistakes might happen but if you're brave enough to do it and be brave enough to continue doing it after you've made a mistake and keep going, keep sticking to your principles, that's what stands you out from the rest."

Stott also says communication is one of his strengths, which will also need to be in replacing Maher and Bradbury, both of whom were vocal presences at the back for Town.

"I believe that's one of my strong points and I've had that from a young age, naturally just talking on the pitch," he said.

"It doesn't come naturally to everyone but I feel like that's something I'm confident with, I like to talk and give players encouragement around me.

"Your centre-back partners, your full-backs your keeper, it's important that back line is always talking or giving each other good communication.

"That's something I have naturally."

Stott joined Oldham Athletic when he was eight, staying there until 2020.

"I learned a lot, worked my way up through the age groups, went out on loan to Curzon Ashton and played a full season there," he said.

"Then I came back and played the last four games of the season in League One at Oldham under John Sheridan, and we ended up staying up.

"I joined Stockport on loan and got a lot of games there, then rejoined them the year after and we ended up getting promoted and I won young player of the year."

Stott first worked under Halifax boss Chris Millington when on loan at Curzon.

"He was first-team coach there, he took the training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday nights and they were always really good, all the players really liked them and found them useful," Stott said.

"Everything he had to say, the points he had to make, we always took them on board, and obviously he's flourished since then.

"He definitely played a part in my development because that was my first year in a men's environment and getting first-team experience.

"He did coach in the academy at Oldham and then came up to the youth team when I was a pro.

"When he and Pete (Wild) stepped in to take charge of the first-team, I was training with them when I was on loan at Stockport, so we know each other well."

Stott had two spells at Stockport on loan before joining them permanently.

"Although the two years I was signed at Stockport wasn't a massive success, I had two previous seasons on loan there which were massive parts of my development, getting first-team experience and a winning mentality," he said.

"You get mentally and physically tough, you know what to expect and all your attributes improve.

"I definitely left a better player than when I went there because you gain life experiences and different tests you're going to come up against in football."

Stott spent last season on loan at National League North side Fylde, but says stepping up to the fifth tier won't be an issue for him.

"My first year I signed at Stockport I played 20, 25 games in the National League, but I found it fine," he said.

"I've played 15, 20 games in League Two in my last season at Oldham.

"It is a tough league the National League, there's a lot of teams who should be in the Football League.

"But I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be another year where I'm sure I'll develop again and improve again."

Stott says Town boss Millington was a big factor in his decision to sign for Halifax.

"It's always nice when a manager you know wants you," he said.

"It happened very quick, I got a phone call off him, we spoke about me coming to the club, what he wants and what the aims are for the season.

"It was an easy decision."

The 6ft 2in defender was aware of Town's excellent defensive record last season, and is looking to be part of a similarly mean back line this campaign.

"If you don't concede goals you have more chance of winning games," he said. "This team's done that, and for me coming in it's exciting because you've already got players who've been there for the last few years, especially last season, that are already signed up, so they know how to work.

"It's about me fitting into that, and if we can keep those clean sheets then it's happy days for ne because that's what you want as a defender."