Town boss Chris Millington said his side were "very poor" in their 1-0 friendly defeat at Scunthorpe United.

The Shaymen were outplayed for the second warm-up game in a row, and failed to score for the second match running too, failing to register a shot on target.

"Disappointed, I thought we were very poor," Millington said.

"First-half we didn't get going at all, second-half we showed a bit more of the characteristics we need, but nowhere near enough."

When asked how concerned he was by the performance, just two weeks away from the start of the season, Millington said: "It's still pre-season, let's not get carried away.

"We've not got our starting 11 in place yet.

"But some players have played their way into cotention today by their effort and application, and some have probably moved further away by a lack of quality."

On what was missing from the performance, the Halifax manager said: "We had no control at all, in either moment of the game.

"We want to have control in possession and have some control out of possession.

"But other than possibly the last 15 minutes, we never asserted our control.

"Credit to Scunthorpe, I thought they played well, but neither team really asserted their dominance over long periods and that's what we should be looking to do at this stage of pre-season."

Millington does feel things can be put right before the season-opener against Barnet though.

"Yeah, definitely. But we've got to have more control in games, we've got to have central midfielders who dictate play with the ball better," he said.

"We've got to have more of that Halifax Town dogged determination out of possession and there were an awful lot of players today who didn't show enough of either of those things."

When asked how close today's starting 11 would be to the one that starts against Barnet, Millington said: "Injured players like Galvin and Thompson-Sommers are a little way off.

"We've got an opportunity to build up minutes for Zak Emmerson on Tuesday night, so he can play his way into contention as he builds up his minutes.

"Flo Hoti felt a little twinge yesterday in training so it was precautionary to leave him out.

"It'd be fantastic if they were all available but they're not going to be.

"Hopefully Flo will improve and Zak gets some minutes, and then we're picking from the lads who were available today and for the Radcliffe game."

Adam Senior started the game at right-back, which looks like being a regular occurence this season.

"He's an outstanding right-back, very solid defensively, great in the air and although there were a couple of wayward crosses today, usually his deliveries are very consistent," Millington said.

"So he can be a real significant threat from that position."

On Jamie Cooke and Adan George, who started the game as the central striker and in the number ten role respectively, the Town boss said: "They can play the 4-2-3-1 or become a 4-4-2 and I think they did it best at Dorking away last year where, through their work-rate and combinations, they played incredibly well.

"Today we didn't see any of that but we know it can be there if they're both on their game."

Jo Cummings and Cooke both went off at half-time in the game.

"I thought we needed a midfielder, so the triallist came on into midfield, and we needed more threat off-the-shoolder from the nine position," Millington said.

"With Jo, we need to make sure we give good minutes to all our centre-halves because at the minute, we've not got a pairing so we need to see which two develop the right chemistry."

On whether Hoti, who tweaked his hamstring in training, would feature at Ashton United on Tuesday night, Millington said: "Possibly, we'll reassess him again on Monday. I really hope so, we need his creativity in the middle of the park."

On striker Zak Emmerson's absence, Millington said: "We wanted to get a couple of sessions into him but he'll figure on Tuesday night and we'll try to get as many minutes as we can out of him."

Festus Arthur and Aaron Cosgrave were also absent at Scunthorpe.