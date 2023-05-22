It is often said that these types of games, these showpiece occasions, whizz by for players. Shaymen fans might disagree, as Senior and co had to negotiate an excruciating seven additional minutes at the end against a probing Gateshead outfit, which, no doubt, probably felt like another seven years, to protect the 1-0 lead which Jamie Cooke had given to them just before half-time.

Protect it they did. It meant another FA Trophy in The Shay’s trophy cabinet.

“Something came over me when the final whistle went,” admitted an emotional and proud Senior. “I walked up the steps and as soon as I got hold of the trophy I didn’t hear the announcement of ‘FC Halifax Town’. I just got it and lifted it. It was a blur.”

Town captain Jack Senior celebrates the FA Trophy final victory over Gateshead at Wembley

He added: “I wanted to take in the day and be in the moment, the good and the bad, whichever way it went, and I think I did that. There were moments where I was on my last legs. I saw the fans. You appreciate it. Walking out I didn’t want it to happen and not take it all in, the emotion of it.

“The most nervous I was, was in the morning, waking up to getting there. Once I kicked the ball or once I was in the changing room, hearing the music, the excitement, I thought, “I’ll be fine”. It was the waiting around that did it for me as you start thinking about all sorts.

“Once I got onto the pitch, once I warmed up, the first touch of the football, I’m away. Someone said to me this week, “The sky’s blue, the grass is green, you play football everyday.” I am just so glad the occasion didn’t take me and swallow me up because you only get one chance to play here if you are lucky.

“Some people aren’t that lucky at all. There are some top players that have never played here. I am so glad I enjoyed the moment. A lot of players go through their entire career without winning a trophy. Some top players don’t win trophies. That, really, is what football is about, achieving promotions, trophies, cups, everything.

“I have got a trophy to my name.”

Senior revealed that he had been inspired by Sam Johnson’s tales of Town’s previous success in 2016.

“Sam told me all about it,” he said. “I’ve seen the goal (by Scott McManus) so many times and I’ve seen them lift the trophy so many times.

“I just didn’t let myself get carried away this week because I’m a bit superstitious like that. If you start thinking like that it will catch you in the bum a little bit when you think you’ve made it or done it.

“Now I can say we’ve done it because we have. I wasn’t there in 2016 but now I know the feeling.”

It is fair to say that Cooke’s goal wasn’t as pretty as McManus’ effort seven years ago. But they all count at Wembley. And Senior was made up for the 21-year-old.

He said: “He can turn around and say, “I’ve scored the winner at Wembley.” There is no one I am more happy for than him. He doesn’t have to make that run if he doesn’t want to. But that’s him.

“The first things I think of when I think ‘Jamie Cooke are effort and application. And that’s what you need. Especially as a young lad, he is a good, honest, hard working pro. He can turn around and say he’s won the game for us all. I am so happy for him.

“Not just that, the way he played. For a young lad, so mature. We have got quite a few young lads in the team, I think I was the oldest outfield player, Sam Johnson the oldest. I’m 26, but the lads played so mature, especially on an occasion like this. It’s credit to them and credit to everyone.”

It certainly was an impressive display for the Shaymen, who limited the Heed to a couple of half-chances in the latter stages. On the opponents and his team-mates’ work ethic, Senior said:

“They are a good team and they pulled us about the way they set up. They are a tricky team who have very good, confident, technical players. We had to be spot on out of possession.

“We tweaked stuff at half time and at some point it becomes about effort and application and on an occasion like that it does take it out of you and it affects you physically. Once that kicks in it comes down to what’s within to do it. You know what you’re doing because you know it all tactically but when you get to a point where your mind is tired, your legs are tired, it comes from within.

“Everyone on that pitch, the work that we put in, I am so happy for everyone.”

“The whole club, the fans, the staff, everyone behind the scenes, everyone deserves this.”

