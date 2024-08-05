Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington hopes to have a couple of further signings completed before Saturday's opening game of the season against Barnet.

Town are set to sign a backup keeper who has been on trial during pre-season, but are also hoping to add another outfield player to their ranks.

Defender Harvey Sutcliffe could come off the injured list for the Barnet game, but that would still leave Town looking light on numbers in midfield due to injuries to Kane Thompson-Sommers and Florent Hoti.

"Very possibly," said Millington when asked about possible additions before the weekend.

Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We were already looking at potentially one so I'd hope that we'd get some business done to bring one extra body in.

"The good news about potentially having Harvey Sutcliffe available, it gives us the opportunity to continue the work we've done already in pre-season around shape.

"If he is back, it makes incomings less urgent.

"It's clear we could do with help at left-back and central midfield, at least one or the other.

"We've got the versatility of Jack Evans - he's good is Jack but he's not good enough to play two positions at the same time."

On whether any outfield signings would be on loan or a permanent transfer, the Town boss said: "We're going through what's available, so we're looking at loans and free transfers at the moment, so we're keeping an open mind.

"We're talking about more than one because obviously there's two areas of the pitch where we're a little bit light at the moment.

"But if we get one, I'll be happy."

Millington has ruled Hoti out of Saturday's game, although the midfielder has resumed light training.

"He was out running today so he's back out on the grass and got through that pain-free, so that's a positive first step in the right direction.

"But no time-frame yet."

Winger Max Wright also isn't expected to play on Saturday.

"Still early days, but it's a fragile injury and we know Max's injury record, so our objective this season is to improve on the number of appearances he had last season," Millington said.

"We've taken real care in preparing him for the season so we don't want to undo all of that good work by exposing him to too much, too soon, so we're going to have to go gently with him."

On defender Jo Cummings, Millington said: "He's subject to further investigation, it's unclear where the pain's coming from at the moment, so we can't tell whether or not he'll be a longer term one or something that's resolved in time for the weekend."

But there was better news on full-back Sutcliffe.

"He should potentially be available," Millington said."His pain's eased off and he's done some running today and will do some more tomorrow, and if he comes through that then he'll be back in full training on Thursday."

The Halifax boss added: "They're all important players for us, not only because of the shape we want to play, but also because of the quality they bring to the team.

"They're a loss in every department so we want them back ASAP."