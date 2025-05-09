"If we play our game, we've got enough to get through," says Town defender Galvin on Wednesday's play-off eliminator at Oldham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Galvin will be one of the first names on the team sheet at Oldham on Wednesday night.

The defender has been one of Halifax's most consistent performers over a difficult last couple of months, which has seen the make-up of the side change dramatically due to injuries.

But he has carved out a crucial role in a new position on the left of a back three, and even popped up with a couple of vital goals to help Town seal a top seven finish.

"Because we've lost a few key players, you have to step up," he told the Courier.

Ryan Galvin

"I'm still learning my trade but you have to take more responsibility because we are such a young team.

"I feel like I've found a lot more consistency in the second-half of the season.

"I'm playing in a position I've never played in, so you've got to learn quick, but we're not in a position where you can have games learning, you have to win.

"You know when you're looking around on the pitch and you realise 'I'm 24 but I'm one of the old heads in the team'.

"We are a young group, but we can't just say 'oh we're young', we have to win games as well, that's what matters at the end of the day."

Galvin has played most of his football over the last two seasons either at left-back or left wing-back, but looks set to be Town's left-sided centre-back against Oldham.

"I don't mind it. I find I'm quite attacking when I play there, because normally I'm an attacking full-back or wing-back," he said.

"Sometimes Seens (Adam Senior) will shout to me to stay in position because naturally I want to get forward.

"But you've got to do what you've got to do.

"As long as there's security behind the ball, I'm allowed to get forward.

"I do enjoy it because you get a lot of the ball."

Town ended the season with defeat at Wealdstone on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving them with just two wins from their last ten games.

"That's in the past now, it's more of a cup competition now," said Galvin, who came on at half-time in the last game.

"Form doesn't matter, it's just about who's better on the day.

"We'll all be up for it. It's massive, and some of us might never get this opportunity again in your career.

"Monday wasn't an ideal result but we still know what we're about, and we know what we need to do to get results.

"There'll be some of the lads who won't have played in-front of a crowd that big before.

"They're a good team but if we play our game, we've got enough to get through.

"If we play our game, I don't think we need to be worried.

"It's if we get sucked into playing their way.

"We need to play our game, get the ball down and play, and impose ourselves on the game.

"Obviously, you need to win the fight but if we impose ourselves on the game, we give ourselves the best opportunity to win the game.

"I think you could see it at Fylde, we played our game and we played them off the pitch.

"Same with Braintree.

"And you can see now, even in the second-half at Wealdstone, things are a lot better than they were."

Despite their dip in form at the end of the season, Galvin feels Halifax have enough quality to progress through the play-offs.

"Obviously we would be stronger because who wouldn't be with half your team missing, that's the same for every team in the country," he said.

"But I definitely feel like we've got enough.

"None of us are saying 'well we haven't got this or that', no-one cares about that, we all just want a result on the day."

Galvin missed out on Town's brief play-off campaign last season due to injury, but he's determined to make up for that this time round.

"I was injured so I was watching the lads suffer from the sidelines," he said.

"So even more so, to be fit and healthy, I just want to go and grab it with both hands."